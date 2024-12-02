Interesting! Kajol Celebrates 14 Years of "My Name Is Khan": Reflects on Rizwan and Mandira's Journey

MUMBAI: As "My Name Is Khan" completes 14 years since its release in 2010, Kajol takes a nostalgic trip down memory lane, celebrating the profound journey of Rizwan and Mandira, portrayed by herself and Shah Rukh Khan, in the acclaimed romantic drama directed by Karan Johar. The film, renowned for its captivating storyline and memorable songs, holds a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

Sharing a poignant scene photo from the movie on her Instagram handle, Kajol penned a heartwarming caption, reflecting on the enduring impact of love and unity depicted in the film. She wrote, "Reflecting on the journey of Rizwan and Mandira, and the countless lives they’ve touched... Celebrating the enduring power of love and unity... #14yearsofmynameiskhan."

In the snapshot, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan are seen twinning in black outfits, exuding a sense of camaraderie and chemistry that captivated audiences on screen. The film follows the story of Rizwan, who grapples with Asperger's syndrome, as he navigates through life's challenges and embarks on a quest to change societal perceptions in the aftermath of the Twin Tower attacks.

Amidst her reflections on "My Name Is Khan," Kajol also hints at her forthcoming venture in the horror genre with the film "Maa," produced by her husband, Ajay Devgn, and helmed by Vishal Furia, known for his work in "Chhorii." Embracing a new realm of storytelling, Kajol's excitement for this thrilling journey reflects her versatility as an actor, eager to explore uncharted territories on screen.

While Kajol gears up for her new cinematic endeavor, Shah Rukh Khan's fans await eagerly for his next project, following the success of "Dunki." With speculation rife about his future ventures, the anticipation among audiences remains palpable for the return of the Bollywood superstar to the silver screen.

As fans reminisce about the timeless charm of "My Name Is Khan" on its 14th anniversary, Kajol's heartfelt tribute serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring impact of love, unity, and cinematic storytelling.

Credit: News 18



