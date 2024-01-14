Interesting! Konkana Sen Sharma reveals resonating very well with her character Swathi in Killer Soup, “Many women will relate”

Konkana plays the role of an ambitious woman named Swathi who wants to open her own restaurant and can go to any lengths to achieve her goals.
Konkana

MUMBAI: Konkana Sen Sharms is one of the finest actresses we have in the Hindi film industry. She has essayed impactful character driven roles and highlighted women centric stories that have made us sit up and take notice. There is no stopping this trailblazer as she is seen in her recently streaming Netflix film titled ‘Killer Soup’.

Konkana plays the role of an ambitious woman named Swathi who wants to open her own restaurant and can go to any lengths to achieve her goals. Despite the murderous tendency of Swathi, Konkana said she relates a lot to the character. She said, “It was a lot of fun. The way I see it from Swathi’s point of view is that she is a greater goal, a larger cause, which is her restaurant. She has done everything, raised kids, worked, climbed the social ladder, and now she wants to do this for herself, at a slightly later age, when she is done with the domesticity. Many women can relate to that, doing something for themselves. But life and patriarchy get in the way. In that sense, I myself could relate to her a lot.”

She added, “We are not very interested in the morality of it because then it becomes very boring,” adding, “When characters are being very goody-goody and earnest, it’s very boring. Honestly, in the early part of my career, I have played a lot of those – very earnest, morally upright.”

Konkana concluded, “You can delve into your characters a lot with a series but there is no end to that. You can keep doing episodes and episodes but in the end, your writing has to be so good that it comes through in less. You don’t always have to do season upon season.”

Directed and created by Abhishek Chaubey, Killer Soup also stars Nasser, Anula Navlekar, Kani Kusruti, Sayaji Shinde. It will stream on Netflix from 11th January.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly 

    

