Interesting! Malavika Mohanan to not be part of ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’

MUMBAI: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is Salman Khan’s upcoming movie and according to rumours, it could release on the 30th of December this year. Many names from Bollywood and the Telugu film industry have joined the cast and some are still in talks about the same.

Malavika Mohanan was one such actor who was reportedly going to be part of the film, however, she took to Twitter to clarify any such rumours.

False article. Not true :) Putting it out here as a lot of people have been asking me if I’m doing this. pic.twitter.com/Dvj2gRw3n6 — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) May 26, 2022

The actress denied all speculations around her joining the film by stating, “False article. Not true :) Putting it out here as a lot of people have been asking me if I’m doing this.”

Rumours and gossips are all part of the industry but Malavika has been pretty straight and cleared the air once and for all that she won’t be part of the film.

Salman Khan had also shared his first look from the film as he started shooting for the film. Malavika made her debut with the Rajnikanth-starrer film, Pattam Pole. It was a Malayalam film and she is currently waiting for the release of her Bollywood film alongside Siddhanth Chaturvedi. It is titled Yudhra.

Malavika Mohanan shared her experience of working in various industries and said that Bollywood is more organized. In an interview she had said that the Hindi film industry, adheres to shooting schedules and you can prepare well for the scenes.

