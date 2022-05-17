Interesting! Shehnaaz Gill’s new look from Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is out, have a look

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill looks absolutely adorable in her latest avatar for Salman Khan starrer ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. Days after it was reported that Shehnaaz have joined the cast of Salman Khan's project, several photos and videos of the actress from a shoot have gone viral on social media platforms.

In the leaked videos, reportedly from the sets of 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', Shehnaaz can been seen getting down from her vanity van in her costume.

The 'Honsla Rakh' actress was seen in a saree with her hair tied in a gajra. According to a report in India Today, Shehnaaz will be playing the role of a South Indian woman in the film.

Shehnaaz will reportedly make her Bollywood debut with 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. The actress will reportedly be seen opposite Aayush Sharma. Meanwhile Pooja Hegde has been paired with Salman Khan.

Reportedly, Salman has asked Shehnaaz to charge whatever amount she likes for the film.

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', helmed by Farhad Samji, also features Venkatesh, Zaheer Iqbal and Raghav Juyal.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the comedy-drama will release three days after Salman's 57th birthday. The film marks the seventh collaboration between Nadiadwala and Salman after films such as 'Judwaa', 'Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', and 'Kick'.

