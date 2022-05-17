Interesting! Shehnaaz Gill’s new look from Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is out, have a look

Shehnaaz Gill kickstarts shooting for Salman Khan starrer ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 10:03
movie_image: 
Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill looks absolutely adorable in her latest avatar for Salman Khan starrer ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. Days after it was reported that Shehnaaz have joined the cast of Salman Khan's project, several photos and videos of the actress from a shoot have gone viral on social media platforms.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Shehnaaz Gill begins shooting for her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan

In the leaked videos, reportedly from the sets of 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', Shehnaaz can been seen getting down from her vanity van in her costume.

The 'Honsla Rakh' actress was seen in a saree with her hair tied in a gajra. According to a report in India Today, Shehnaaz will be playing the role of a South Indian woman in the film.

Shehnaaz will reportedly make her Bollywood debut with 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. The actress will reportedly be seen opposite Aayush Sharma. Meanwhile Pooja Hegde has been paired with Salman Khan.

Reportedly, Salman has asked Shehnaaz to charge whatever amount she likes for the film.

Also Read: Ouch! Shehnaaz Gill faces flak for her behaviour with Salman; netizens ask if she is high

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', helmed by Farhad Samji, also features Venkatesh, Zaheer Iqbal and Raghav Juyal.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the comedy-drama will release three days after Salman's 57th birthday. The film marks the seventh collaboration between Nadiadwala and Salman after films such as 'Judwaa', 'Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', and 'Kick'.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Shehnaaz Gill Salman Khan Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Aayush Sharma Judwaa Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 'Kick
Like
0
Love
46
Haha
4
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 10:03

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Romantic! Akriti kisses Anubhav on neck and rests her head on Anubhav’s shoulder
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Oo La La! Heli Daruwala resembles Madhuri Dixit in her sexy avatar; we can’t stop gushing over the actress!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read:...
WOW! Meet choreographer Tushar Kalia's fiance Triveni Barman
MUMBAI: The year 2022 has brought a lot of good news for the fans as many celebs have announced their weddings. Ace...
STUNNING! Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna is stealing hearts with the first glimpse of his wedding attire in StarPlus' Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis....
Wow! This is how Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday with his lady love Katrina Kaif
MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in the acting industry, the actor not...
Big update! Pallavi Dey’s family files FIR against her live-in partner Sagnik alleging murder and extortion
MUMBAI: Bengali actress Pallavi Dey, who was playing the female lead in TV show ‘Mon Mane Na’, was reportedly found...
Recent Stories
Wow! This is how Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday with his lady love Katrina Kaif
Wow! This is how Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday with his lady love Katrina Kaif
Latest Video