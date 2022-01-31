INTERESTING: Meet Arjun Kapoor’s ‘NEW FRIEND’!

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor was last seen in ‘Bhoot Police’ alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez. He will next be seen in 'Ek Villain 2' helmed by Mohit Suri.

The film also features John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The film is the sequel to 'Ek Villain: There's One in Every Love Story' which was released in 2014, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is an active social media user and is often seen sharing memorable moments and snippets out there, for which he enjoys a massive fan following. Having said that, the actor recently took to his Instagram handle to introduce fans to his new friend.

Sharing a bunch of dreamy monochrome pictures posing with his bullet bike, Arjun wrote, “Swipe right to meet my new friend.I usually try & meet her over the weekend ” While fans dropped in a bundle of happy comments admiring his style and his bike, his sister Anshula too, acknowledged the post by writing, ‘Killing it in monochrome ’ Meanwhile Arjun’s ‘Gunday’ co-star Ranveer Singh wrote, ‘Uff’

