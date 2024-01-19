Interesting! Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee Reunite for the Third Installment of 'Secrets' Franchise with 'Secrets of The Buddha Relics'

MUMBAI: Director Neeraj Pandey and actor Manoj Bajpayee, known for their successful collaborations, are set to reunite for the third installment of the 'Secrets' franchise with 'Secrets of The Buddha Relics.' The documentary, created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Raghav Jairath, is scheduled for release on Discovery+ on January 22 and will later air on Discovery channel on February 26 at 9 pm.

The 'Secrets of The Buddha Relics' will unravel the mysteries surrounding the last days of Gautama Buddha and the relics that hold profound significance in modern Buddhism. The show will feature insights from a distinguished panel of experts, including scholars, practitioners of Buddhism, historians, and archaeologists.

Manoj Bajpayee, reprising his role as the host for the 'Secrets' franchise, expressed his excitement about the collaboration in a press release. He stated, "I am thrilled to continue my ongoing collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery for the Secrets franchise. Working alongside Neeraj Pandey is always a rewarding experience with insightful takeaways that contribute to shaping the documentary."

The documentary aims to transport viewers to the historical period of Gautama Buddha, exploring his life and teachings. By delving into the spiritual heritage, 'Secrets of The Buddha Relics' promises to connect audiences with profound stories that have played a pivotal role in shaping Buddhism.

As Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee join forces once again, their collaboration adds anticipation to the third edition of the 'Secrets' franchise, promising an engaging exploration of the mysteries surrounding the Buddha relics.

Credit: The Indian Express



