Interesting! Netizens call out Neha Dhupia for her overreaction to paparazzi

MUMBAI: Neha Dhupia is one of the talented actresses in Bollywood. She is married to Angad Bedi and is known for her bold persona.

She is often seen around the city and clicked by paps. Usually, the actress happily poses for pictures but recently, something different happened when the actress was shocked to see the paparazzi.

The actress was seen in the city along with her daughter Mehr. She was carrying her in her arms and suddenly as she saw the paps, she got shocked and ran away. Later, when she was in her car, she asked her daughter to say bye to the paps. This change of demeanor definitely did not sit well with the netizens.

Neha seemed fine after sitting in her car and the shocked reaction before becomes a little odd to digest. A netizen commented saying, “Are dariye mat kidnap nahi karenge aapke bache ko,” “Aisa kya hai iske bache ki shakal mein” said anaother Instagram user. It was funny when she turned back seeing the paps but then asked her daughter to say bye to them.

The overprotectiveness was the immediate reaction of the actress, however, she seemed pretty comfortable after sitting in her car. Netizens couldn’t understand the changed stance and the extreme overprotectiveness by the actress.

Neha was last seen in ‘A Thursday’ alongside Yami Gautam and Atul Kulkarni. She also recently decided on discontinuing her stint with Roadies.

