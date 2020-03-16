Interesting! Netizens call out Neha Dhupia for her overreaction to paparazzi

The actress was seen in the city along with her daughter Mehr. She was carrying her in her arms and suddenly as she saw the paps, she got shocked and ran away. The overprotectiveness was the immediate reaction of the actress, however, she seemed pretty comfortable after sitting in her car.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 23:18
movie_image: 
Interesting! Netizens call out Neha Dhupia for her overreaction to paparazzi

MUMBAI: Neha Dhupia is one of the talented actresses in Bollywood. She is married to Angad Bedi and is known for her bold persona.

She is often seen around the city and clicked by paps. Usually, the actress happily poses for pictures but recently, something different happened when the actress was shocked to see the paparazzi.

The actress was seen in the city along with her daughter Mehr. She was carrying her in her arms and suddenly as she saw the paps, she got shocked and ran away. Later, when she was in her car, she asked her daughter to say bye to the paps. This change of demeanor definitely did not sit well with the netizens.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cd-3KBDK764/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Neha seemed fine after sitting in her car and the shocked reaction before becomes a little odd to digest. A netizen commented saying, “Are dariye mat kidnap nahi karenge aapke bache ko,” “Aisa kya hai iske bache ki shakal mein” said anaother Instagram user. It was funny when she turned back seeing the paps but then asked her daughter to say bye to them.

The overprotectiveness was the immediate reaction of the actress, however, she seemed pretty comfortable after sitting in her car. Netizens couldn’t understand the changed stance and the extreme overprotectiveness by the actress.

Neha was last seen in ‘A Thursday’ alongside Yami Gautam and Atul Kulkarni. She also recently decided on discontinuing her stint with Roadies.

 

Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/omg-jayeshbhai-jordaar-fame-ranveer-singh-brutally-trolled-his-derogative-remarks

 

Credits: Bollywoodlife.com

Neha Dhupia Angad Bedi Mehr Abhay Deol Ek Chaalis Ki Last Local De Dana Dan Akshay Kumar Suniel Shetty TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 23:18

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Interesting! Netizens call out Neha Dhupia for her overreaction to paparazzi
MUMBAI: Neha Dhupia is one of the talented actresses in Bollywood. She is married to Angad Bedi and is known for her...
Exclusive! This is the reason why Kanika Mann couldn’t make it to the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the tellyworld.Also Read: ...
Interesting! Hrithik Roshan to be part of KGF Chapter-3?
MUMBAI: KGF has been amongst the highest grossing films and the actor Yash has gained a lot of popularity for his...
Scandalous! KRK bashes Akshay Kumar for kneeling down for Manushi Chhillar, called it ‘Chichoragiri’
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar are currently making rounds, promoting their upcoming film ‘Prithviraj’. The...
Too hot to handle! Rupali Ganguly leaves netizens awestruck with her glamorous photoshoot
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Must Read! Hardik Pandya has something to say about ‘That IPL final feeling’
MUMBAI: One of the most popular cricketers, Hardik Pandya never fails to woo his fans and followers with his cricketing...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Netizens call out Neha Dhupia for her overreaction to paparazzi
Interesting! Netizens call out Neha Dhupia for her overreaction to paparazzi
Latest Video