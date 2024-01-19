Interesting! Pankaj Tripathi Teases Fans with Cryptic Message on Stree 2 During AMA Session

MUMBAI: During a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, Pankaj Tripathi, a pivotal part of the much-anticipated Stree 2 cast, slyly hinted at the upcoming horror-comedy sequel. The filming of Stree 2, featuring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee alongside Pankaj, is currently in progress in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh.

When a curious fan popped the question, "Any updates for Stree 2?", Pankaj responded with a playful gif proclaiming 'Risk Hai' and quirkily asked, "Balak, kyun darna chahte ho?" This cryptic response has sparked a wave of excitement and speculation among fans eagerly awaiting the sequel.

Currently riding the wave of success from his recent release, 'Main Atal Hoon,' where he masterfully portrays former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi reflected on his initial apprehensions about taking on the challenging role. In an interview with News18, he shared his reluctance, stating, "I thought I wouldn’t be able to do it. The makers told me, ‘You’re the only option. If you don’t do it, the film won’t get made.’ I was so overwhelmed when they told me so."

Despite reservations, Pankaj's nuanced performance in 'Main Atal Hoon' has garnered praise, with critics acknowledging his ability to transform into the political stalwart without relying on voice modulation or overt mannerisms. The film, despite its imperfections, is hailed as an honest attempt, propelled by Pankaj Tripathi's stellar portrayal, which transcends the screenplay's inconsistencies.

As Stree 2 unfolds behind the scenes, Pankaj's enigmatic hint has set the stage for heightened anticipation, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the horrors and humor the sequel is bound to bring.

Credit: News 18



