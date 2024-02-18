Interesting! Parineeti Chopra on Balancing Marriage and Career: Breaking Stereotypes

Parineeti Chopra discusses her approach to balancing her acting and singing careers alongside her marriage to Raghav Chadha.
Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra, known for her versatile acting skills and recent foray into music, is setting new standards for balancing her professional and personal life. As she embarks on her music career and navigates her marriage to Raghav Chadha, Parineeti shares her thoughts on maintaining a harmonious balance between her two careers and her personal life.

In a recent interview, Parineeti expressed her views on the misconception that marriage should slow down a woman's career. She emphasized that each person's journey is unique and should not be confined to societal expectations. Parineeti and Raghav, who live in different cities due to their respective careers—she as an actor and he as a politician—have found a balance that works for them. Their marriage does not hinder their individual careers, and they continue to support each other in their endeavors.

Also Read: Wow! Bride to-be Parineeti Chopra gives THIS reaction to one of her old clips of talking about finding a 'perfect partner'

Parineeti's dedication to pursuing both her acting and singing careers simultaneously reflects her commitment to personal growth and professional excellence. She views this dual career path as an exciting challenge and is determined to excel in both fields. Parineeti's holistic approach to life includes prioritizing her family, friends, health, and hobbies, alongside her career and marriage.

Reflecting on her music journey, Parineeti credits her father as her biggest influence, recalling fond memories of singing along with him during his stage shows. Her childhood was steeped in music, thanks to her parents' love for melodies, which has inspired her to pursue her passion for singing.

Looking ahead, Parineeti is gearing up for her role in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, where she will star alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Her commitment to her craft and her determination to strike a balance in her personal and professional life make her a role model for many aspiring artists.

Also Read: Wow! Bride to be Parineeti Chopra and Groom to be Raghav Chadha visit golden temple before their upcoming wedding

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

