Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan hides his face as he arrives from his vacation; sister Shehnaaz makes a rare appearance, watch video

SRK who was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki was recently seen returning from a vacation with his family. Also seen was his sister Shehnaaz after a long time.
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry, and whatever he does makes it to the headlines. The actor started the year with a bang with the super success of his movie Pathaan. SRK has a massive fan following and they always get excited when the superstar shares a post or video.

Also Read-What! Shah Rukh Khan reveals why his mother fed him till the age of 25

SRK who was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki was recently seen returning from a vacation with his family. Also seen was his sister Shehnaaz after a long time. SRK however was seen hiding his face in his black hoodie. Check out the glimpses here;

Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani and her daughter are also seen with them.

Aryan partied with celebs like Orry (Orhan Awatramani), Disha Patani, Tania Shroff and others, while Suhana partied with Agastya Nanda and his sister Navya Nanda.

On the work front, Suhana will soon be sharing screen space with her father Shah Rukh Khan in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming directorial.

Also Read-OMG! Did Shah Rukh Khan purposely let Dunki be his final release of the year? Let's take a look at his supposed plan to conquer the box office

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

credit-IndianExpress


 

SRK Gauri Khan Pathaan JAWAN Zero Baazigar Movie News TellyChakkar
