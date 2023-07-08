What! Shah Rukh Khan reveals why his mother fed him till the age of 25

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry, and whatever he does makes it to the headlines. The actor started the year with a bang with the super success of his movie Pathaan. SRK has a massive fan following and they always get excited when the superstar shares a post or video.

SRK’s father Taj Mohammed Khan came to India from Peshawar and settled here. He died from cancer when the Pathaan actor was just 15 years old. His mother Lateef Fatima Khan raised him and his sister until she died in 1990.

Talking about his childhood to an entertainment portal Khan said, “When I was a kid, I always wanted to grow up, and now that I am old, I really miss my childhood. I think it’s the best time of our lives when we are so carefree. I remember my mom used to feed me with her own hands for the longest time — until I was about 25. So, I am still ill at ease eating with my own hands. I look ridiculous!”

He further added, “I have grown up on Mughlai and Deccani food. See, my father was a Pathan and their love for food is legendary. My father loved not just eating, but also cooking. So my Pathan father's raan would make a perfect combo with my Hyderabadi mother's mutton biryani and the khatti dal. My parents used to mix these and feed me. I don’t do that with my kids, they would disown me! But yes, I have baked for them or rustled up a pasta. I have baked Batman cookies with Aaryan when he was a little boy. I can boil eggs, make tea. And I make very good phulkas. I can make rather decent pasta also.”

Shah Rukh Khan is a father himself to Suhana, Aryan and AbRam.

On the work front, he will next be seen in Jawan and Dunki.

Credit- HindustanTimes





