Interesting! Shantanu Maheshwari Opens Up on Dance, Family Support, and Dealing with Trolls: "My Parents Never Said 'Ladki Ki Tarah Nacchta Hai'"

MUMBAI: Shantanu Maheshwari, the versatile artist known for his acting and remarkable dance skills, recently delved into his journey. The actor shared insights into his passion for dance, the unwavering support from his parents, and how he deals with online trolls.

Shantanu Maheshwari, fondly known as Men-Z, has made a mark in the industry through his acting and dancing prowess. Reflecting on his journey, he opened up about choosing dance as a career. Originating from Kolkata, he emphasized the city's rich cultural background, where art and literature thrive. Thankfully, he never faced derogatory remarks about his dancing style, stating, "They never have this thing like 'ladki jaise dance kar raha hai aise kuch' (You dance like a girl). They are very appreciative of art and culture, and so are my parents."

Also Read: Exclusive! Alia’s spontaneous attitude is what I like about her“, says actor Shantanu Maheshwari

Expressing gratitude for the support from his parents, Shantanu shared that his father, at times, expressed a desire for him to pursue classical dancing. Despite not being a trained dancer, Shantanu acknowledged being self-taught and self-trained. His parents' encouragement and open-mindedness played a crucial role in his artistic journey.

Addressing the issue of online trolls, Shantanu revealed that he has been fortunate not to face severe trolling. He credited his well-wishers and followers for their kindness, intelligence, and understanding of his journey. According to Shantanu, his audience comprehends him as a person, contributing to a positive online experience.

The interview also touched upon Shantanu Maheshwari's perspective on relationships, providing a glimpse into his thoughts on this aspect of life. Additionally, he shared why he believes Shah Rukh Khan is the man of all generations, highlighting the actor's timeless appeal and impact.

Shantanu Maheshwari's journey stands as a testament to breaking stereotypes in dance and navigating the entertainment industry with passion, talent, and unwavering family support.

Also Read: Interesting! Shantanu Maheshwari messages his ex, Nityaami Shirke, on social media; read on for details

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Bollywood Bubble