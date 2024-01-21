Interesting! Shantanu Maheshwari Opens Up on Dance, Family Support, and Dealing with Trolls: "My Parents Never Said 'Ladki Ki Tarah Nacchta Hai'"

In an exclusive Men-Z interview, Shantanu Maheshwari shares insights on his dance journey, parental support, and handling trolls, breaking stereotypes about gender in dance.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/21/2024 - 00:45
movie_image: 
Shantanu Maheshwari

MUMBAI: Shantanu Maheshwari, the versatile artist known for his acting and remarkable dance skills, recently delved into his journey. The actor shared insights into his passion for dance, the unwavering support from his parents, and how he deals with online trolls.

Shantanu Maheshwari, fondly known as Men-Z, has made a mark in the industry through his acting and dancing prowess. Reflecting on his journey, he opened up about choosing dance as a career. Originating from Kolkata, he emphasized the city's rich cultural background, where art and literature thrive. Thankfully, he never faced derogatory remarks about his dancing style, stating, "They never have this thing like 'ladki jaise dance kar raha hai aise kuch' (You dance like a girl). They are very appreciative of art and culture, and so are my parents."

Also Read: Exclusive! Alia’s spontaneous attitude is what I like about her“, says actor Shantanu Maheshwari

Expressing gratitude for the support from his parents, Shantanu shared that his father, at times, expressed a desire for him to pursue classical dancing. Despite not being a trained dancer, Shantanu acknowledged being self-taught and self-trained. His parents' encouragement and open-mindedness played a crucial role in his artistic journey.

Addressing the issue of online trolls, Shantanu revealed that he has been fortunate not to face severe trolling. He credited his well-wishers and followers for their kindness, intelligence, and understanding of his journey. According to Shantanu, his audience comprehends him as a person, contributing to a positive online experience.

The interview also touched upon Shantanu Maheshwari's perspective on relationships, providing a glimpse into his thoughts on this aspect of life. Additionally, he shared why he believes Shah Rukh Khan is the man of all generations, highlighting the actor's timeless appeal and impact.

Shantanu Maheshwari's journey stands as a testament to breaking stereotypes in dance and navigating the entertainment industry with passion, talent, and unwavering family support.

Also Read: Interesting! Shantanu Maheshwari messages his ex, Nityaami Shirke, on social media; read on for details

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Bollywood Bubble

Shantanu Maheshwari Dance Family Support Trolls Men-Z Kolkata Classical Dance Parental Encouragement Shah Rukh Khan Gender Stereotypes Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/21/2024 - 00:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Pankaj
Interesting! Here's what worked for Main Atal Hoon starring Pankaj Tripathi
tota roy chowdhury
Exclusive! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani fame Tota Roy Chowdhury on what is art according to him, “art is what the intended audience understands.”
Sakshi Malik
Woah! Actress Sakshi Malik raises temperature in bikini as she enjoys her vacation in Thailand
fighter
What! Shaitaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teasers attached to Fighter movie in theatres?
Kartik
Interesting! Kartik Aaryan trains with famous boxer Sena Agbeko for his upcoming movie Chandu Champion.
Bhagyashree
Humorous! Bhagyashree recalls a moment of being convinced Salman Khan was flirting, He playfully sang a song in her ear; Says ‘Behave yourself, what’s wrong with you?’