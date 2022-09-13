Exclusive! Alia’s spontaneous attitude is what I like about her“, says actor Shantanu Maheshwari

MUMBAI: Smart, cool, handsome and many more adjectives are less for none other than actor Shantanu Maheshwari. He is not only a good dancer but also a talented actor. He has been a part of several reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and many more. The actor is still remembered as Swayam Shekhawat of Dil Dosti Dance 3 (D3).

Recently, the actor was seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film – Gangubai Kathiawadi as Afsaan Razaq and this film is the Bollywood debut of Shantanu.

Apart from this, his link-up and splits with Nityami Shirke had created a huge buzz in telly town.

Well, here in this article we bring to you an exclusive interaction with Shantanu where he revealed his few firsts. Read below.

What was your reaction when you met Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Well, the very first time when I met Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir and also Sudeep sir was there, I was quite stunned, happy and nervous at the same time. At the back of my mind, I was like I should not get any scolding from them but as the shoot began I was very much happy as it began after Covid-19.

What was your first reaction when you saw Alia Bhatt?

Well, when I saw her for the very first time, she looked very natural and effortless. I felt like Gangubai was sitting in front of me and not Alia while I shot with her. Alia’s spontaneous attitude is what I like about her.

When was the first time you saw yourself on a hoarding?

I have never seen myself on a hoarding practically. In fact I have always seen myself in the pictures of the hoardings which are sent by others to me.

When did you feel like a celebrity?

I remember I was doing D3 and I, along with the entire cast, was at an event. The fans called my name Swayam Shekhawat and I was feeling like Wow!

When was the first time you became friends with your co-actor?

It was during D3 as we all did our workshops together and then we bonded really well.

When was the first time you heard a rumour about you. Did you laugh or got shocked?

Well, I am happy that rumours did not flood on social media.

