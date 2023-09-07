Interesting! Suniel Shetty reveals why he didn’t send his kids Athiya and Ahan to an Indian school, “did not want anybody to treat them special”

Suniel Shetty in a previous interview spoke about why he didn’t put his children Athiya and Ahan to Indian schools.
MUMBAI: Suniel Shetty ruled the 90’s with his action films. The actor impressed movie goers and critics with his performances in films like Mohra, Dhadkan, etc. The actor who made his debut in 1992 with Balwaan, was recently seen in the OTT series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega, thus marking his digital debut.

Also Read- Suniel Shetty says MMA series 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' is about emerging India

Suniel Shetty in a previous interview spoke about why he didn’t put his children Athiya and Ahan to Indian schools. He said, “I made sure that I did not send my kids to an Indian school, but (to the one which) was headed by an American board and had faculty that was American because I did not want anybody to treat them either special, as a celebrity kid or pan them for whose children they are. I said let them go into a world that doesn’t care who they are and somewhere down the line, I think that worked for me. I still remember my dad saying ‘That’s a lot of money’.”

Also Read- KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to get hitched on these dates in January?

Suniel further revealed that he never pushed his kids to get into acting. He said, “It’s their decision. As a matter of fact, we went to Atlanta for Athiya, she saw the college, everything done, loved it, got admission. On our way back, she told me at the airport ‘You know papa, I am not really happy doing this.’ I asked ‘What do you want to do?’ She said ‘I want to be in the business of films and entertainment. I said ‘Baby, it’s a lovely place, but will you be able to accept failure?’ because that is very stressful. That Friday kills me every time and it’s the anxiety that kills me, and nothing else.”

Athiya made her debut with Hero in 2015 while Ahan made his debut with Tadap in 2021.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-HindustanTimes

