Interesting! Is the audience ready for a movie like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya after shows like THESE? Read to know more

Now the audience is waiting patiently for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which is this year’s first family entertainer and it’s surely a reason for why the audience is looking forward to the movie.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 02/07/2024 - 22:22
movie_image: 
shahid

MUMBAI: Making movies and working in movies is not an easy task and comes with great risks as you don’t know what will work and what won’t work. There are times when the movies showed great potential but bombed at the Box Office. Surely content is the king and promotions are also an effective way to bring the audiences to theatres but it has been proven before that catering Indian audiences is tricky sometimes.

Also read -Check out! Here is the budget of the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and the movie needs to collect THIS much to get the tag of a hit

In a recent example, Animal worked out really well while it took time for a movie like 12th Fail to rise up. Both the movies come with a completely different genre of story but while Animal was a fictional story, 12th Fail was not and it seriously showed the reality of life and touched the human side of everyone in the audience. Having said that, both the movies were great and enjoyed their share of success.

Now the audience is waiting patiently for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which is this year’s first family entertainer and it’s surely a reason for why the audience is looking forward to the movie. In the movie, we will get to watch Kriti Sanon playing the role of SIFRA, a robot and Shahid Kapoor playing Aryan, a human being. The story will revolve around how SIFRA and Aryan fall in love, SIFRA being introduced to Aryan’s family and then being a part of the family. However, suddenly Aryan will discover that SIFRA is a robot and that is when the movie will take a more interesting turn.

We can’t ignore the fact that this all looks very familiar - *Karishma ka Karishma memories incoming*

A long time ago, Karishma ka Karishma became the reason why parents and kids sat together to watch TV as this show introduced a very unique concept to the Indian audience and really made everyone laugh with its comedy. Not to mention but the serial was a Hindi remake of English show Small Wonder.

Some years ago, in 2016 we got to watch another TV serial, Humari Bahu Rajnikant starring Ridhima Pandit and Karan V Grover in lead roles. What was interesting here is that Ridhima Pandit played the role of a robot wife, Rajni Kant, to Shantanu Kant played by Karan V Grover. What’s more interesting is that in the serial the robotic wife was the creation of the husband itself. However, both Karishma Ka Karishma and Humari Bahu Rajnikant involved a major concept of robot and had a taste of family drama, fun and emotions. One more thing that was common was - The fact that they are robots was kept hidden either to the family or to the public.

When it comes to movies, we know very well about Robot part 1 and 2 which are more serious and action zones. Looking at all these factors, one thing that comes to our mind is that the upcoming Shahid and Kriti movie has the same nature or feel which is, comedy, family and drama.

Now after watching these shows on TV, and watching the hype around, one thing that comes to our mind is that, is the audience ready to welcome this movie with open arms and enjoy the essence of it?

Also read -Openings! With the release of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya coming close, here are 5 Shahid Kapoor movies with highest openings

Well, only one way to find out, so tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya tbmauj Shahid Kapoor Kriti Sanon SIFRA Small Wonder English series Karishma Ka Karishma humari bahu rajnikant Ridhima Pandit Karan V Grover Hindi TV serials Hindi TV shows TV shows Hindi movies Bollywood Updates Upcoming movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 02/07/2024 - 22:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Actor Gaurav Mukesh roped in for SoBo Films' next for Star Plus
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Exclusive! Not Debattama Saha, but Shivangi Khedkar roped in as lead in SoBo Films' next for Star Plus
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Interesting! Is the audience ready for a movie like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya after shows like THESE? Read to know more
MUMBAI: Making movies and working in movies is not an easy task and comes with great risks as you don’t know what will...
Exclusive! Samaksh Sudi from The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth reveals what side of reality the audience will get to see in the series
MUMBAI: This year started with a bang. The audience got to watch so many latest teasers, trailers and even...
Wow! Himanshi Khurana Shares Exciting News about OTT Film Post Breakup with Asim Riaz
MUMBAI: Following her recent breakup with Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 13 and her...
Wow! Hema Malini referred to Bharat Takhtani as 'Son' when Esha shared an unheard anecdote from her 'Bidaai'
MUMBAI: Among Bollywood's most gifted actresses is Esha Deol. The diva captured the hearts of her fans with her...
Recent Stories
shahid
Interesting! Is the audience ready for a movie like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya after shows like THESE? Read to know more
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Hema
Wow! Hema Malini referred to Bharat Takhtani as 'Son' when Esha shared an unheard anecdote from her 'Bidaai'
Shahid
Woah! CBFC Requests Alterations in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Movie Scenes
Kiara
Entertainment Updates! From Kiara Advani to Keerthy Suresh, here’s all you need to know that happened today
Hrithik
Woah! Fighter: Hrithik Roshan offers a BTS glimpse at his character 'Patty'
Vikrant
Congratulations! Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are blessed with a baby boy
Shahid
Openings! With the release of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya coming close, here are 5 Shahid Kapoor movies with highest openings