Interesting! Is the audience ready for a movie like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya after shows like THESE? Read to know more

MUMBAI: Making movies and working in movies is not an easy task and comes with great risks as you don’t know what will work and what won’t work. There are times when the movies showed great potential but bombed at the Box Office. Surely content is the king and promotions are also an effective way to bring the audiences to theatres but it has been proven before that catering Indian audiences is tricky sometimes.

In a recent example, Animal worked out really well while it took time for a movie like 12th Fail to rise up. Both the movies come with a completely different genre of story but while Animal was a fictional story, 12th Fail was not and it seriously showed the reality of life and touched the human side of everyone in the audience. Having said that, both the movies were great and enjoyed their share of success.

Now the audience is waiting patiently for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which is this year’s first family entertainer and it’s surely a reason for why the audience is looking forward to the movie. In the movie, we will get to watch Kriti Sanon playing the role of SIFRA, a robot and Shahid Kapoor playing Aryan, a human being. The story will revolve around how SIFRA and Aryan fall in love, SIFRA being introduced to Aryan’s family and then being a part of the family. However, suddenly Aryan will discover that SIFRA is a robot and that is when the movie will take a more interesting turn.

We can’t ignore the fact that this all looks very familiar - *Karishma ka Karishma memories incoming*

A long time ago, Karishma ka Karishma became the reason why parents and kids sat together to watch TV as this show introduced a very unique concept to the Indian audience and really made everyone laugh with its comedy. Not to mention but the serial was a Hindi remake of English show Small Wonder.

Some years ago, in 2016 we got to watch another TV serial, Humari Bahu Rajnikant starring Ridhima Pandit and Karan V Grover in lead roles. What was interesting here is that Ridhima Pandit played the role of a robot wife, Rajni Kant, to Shantanu Kant played by Karan V Grover. What’s more interesting is that in the serial the robotic wife was the creation of the husband itself. However, both Karishma Ka Karishma and Humari Bahu Rajnikant involved a major concept of robot and had a taste of family drama, fun and emotions. One more thing that was common was - The fact that they are robots was kept hidden either to the family or to the public.

When it comes to movies, we know very well about Robot part 1 and 2 which are more serious and action zones. Looking at all these factors, one thing that comes to our mind is that the upcoming Shahid and Kriti movie has the same nature or feel which is, comedy, family and drama.

Now after watching these shows on TV, and watching the hype around, one thing that comes to our mind is that, is the audience ready to welcome this movie with open arms and enjoy the essence of it?

Well, only one way to find out, so tell us your opinion in the comment section below