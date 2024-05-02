Check out! Here is the budget of the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and the movie need to collect this much to get the tag of clean hit

MUMBAI: Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is all set to hit the big screens, the movie that has great names like Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is directed by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah, the movie was grabbing the attention of the fans all over ever since the trailer was and was attraction the attention because of the new concept of robotic love story. Currently the fans are loving the trailer and the grooving to the song of the movie, indeed it was a treat to watch actor Shahid Kapoor dancing after a long gap.

Well the movie is all set to hit theatres this Friday and let see the budget of the movie and how much does the movie need to get the tag of clean hit, movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya reportedly made on the budget of 50 crores, well there is no confirmation about the same but these are just reports, also if the budget of the is 50 crores, the movie has to collect around 80 crores to get the tag of clean hit.

Well no doubt the buzz of the movie is great and we see the songs are on the playlist of many already, also the vibe of the movie is good and fresh, also we are waiting to see the fresh chemistry of this new pair of Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Laxman Utekar, Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films.

