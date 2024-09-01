Interesting! The fans are anticipating weddings of THESE adorable couples, Check out the list inside

MUMBAI: The Hindi film industry and the South film industry seems to be having a friendly union now as we see some Hindi actors and actresses getting into projects with South actors and actresses. This has resulted in the boundaries washing away.

Now the audience is one and we are not just waiting for Hindi movies to release but we have equal excitement for South movies releasing. Now we have Pan-India movies coming in to entertain all of us.

There was a time when as an audience, we were excited to see the off-set life of our favourite stars. However, now our list of favourite stars has extended and we want to see the off-set life of both Hindi and South actors. We are now interested and excited about all of their lives and the latest happenings.

From spotting, to events, to vacation, we want to see all the updates of our favourite celebs but one thing that excites us the most about their personal lives are their love stories. We get to know about their rumored partners and their on-going romance.

And just like that, we find ourselves anticipating weddings of some celeb couples or rumored couples. Yes, here’s a list of couples that we so dearly want to see tying knots. Take a look at the list below:

Rashmika Mandanna – Vijay Devarakonda

Rashmi – Vijay have been making news lately and there are rumors around that the couple will get engaged in the month of February. However, the couple themselves have not given any confirmation regarding even their relationship. Yet, there are times when we see Rashmika posting something on her Instagram stories or feed which the fans feel is directed at Vijay. It is safe to say that the audience is really looking forward to their confirmation and want to see them married.

Kriti Kharbanda – Pulkit Samrat

Kriti – Pulkit are an adorable pair and have been together for a while now. There were times when they were camera-shy but now they flaunt their love and express their thoughts for each other with freedom. There are times when the media has captured their mushy moments and recently, on Pulkit Samrat’s birthday, Kriti had posted a series of adorable pictures where the couple really looked like they are made for each other.

Rakul Preet Singh – Jacky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet – Jacky have also been dating for some time now and the audience love to see them every time they are captured together as the chemistry and love between them can be clearly seen. This is one of the couples in the industry who are really adored by the audience and they also want to see the couple married.

Ananya Panday – Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya – Aditya have been a topic of discussion for a while now and the fans have noticed how at different points of times, they wear each other’s t-shirts and go to places together. The rumored couple gets spotted together quite a lot of times and all the audience wants from them is to just confirm the relationship and tie the knot.

Janhvi Kapoor – Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi – Shikhar have not given any confirmation but according to the people, they don’t need to as the couple gets spotted together so many times be it at events, outings, or any other occasion. Seeing them together, the fans of the actress only get excited as their actions show so much of love for each other and the fans want for them to finally confirm their relationship and get married.

