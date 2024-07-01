Wow! Jahnvi Kapoor opens up on the reason behind not dating an actor; Says 'They get very competitive'

MUMBAI: One of the most sought-after Gen-Z actresses and the newest star right now is Janhvi Kapoor. The diva has been drawing a lot of attention lately, particularly in light of rumours regarding her personal life. Janhvi is rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya, for those who are unaware. Since they have known one other for the longest, the two are frequently spotted hanging out together. The latter is really thought to get along well with Janhvi's family and has even blended in nicely with them.

Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor have been invited to appear on the controversial talk program Koffee With Karan 8. The actress was asked to explain her apparent rule that she would never date an actor during the same, as she discovered that these relationships do eventually get turbulent, by host Karan Johar. Janhvi explained the reasoning behind this idea in her response, “It is chaotic for sure. Vanity is such a big part of this profession. I am extremely vain, this profession is where you need to be obsessed with yourself at all times. It consumes you. You need to be with someone who is okay to let you have your own moments also. But I find with actors, they get very competitive and weird.”

Karan Johar carried on the subject by asking Janhvi if her attitude against dating actors is a short-term or long-term mindset. He went so far as to ask the diva if she was happy with her current personal situation, seemingly implying that she was dating Shikhar Pahariya. Interestingly, though, Janhvi sidestepped the subject by focusing on how difficult it is to have a relationship with an actor and how she doesn't want to live with that type of stress.

According to her, “There is always tension when there is an actor, I am telling you. I cant deal with that tension because I like to be undyingly devoted and expect that devotion. When you are in the same profession, it is difficult. Specifically in this profession.”

Earlier, a promo video of Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s presence on the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 8 surfaced. However, the highlight of the entire clip was the moment when the former accidentally confirmed her dating rumours with Shikhar Pahariya. Well, it so happened that during a game round, Janhvi was asked to name the three persons on her speed dials. To this, she took the names of her father, Boney Kapoor, and sister, Khushi Kapoor.

However, the third name was none other than her rumoured BF, Shikhar Pahariya, and by revealing his name, Jahnvi blushed hard as she accidentally confirmed her man. She could be heard saying, “papa, Khushu and Shikhu”

In a previous interview, Janhvi Kapoor discussed the tremendous pressures she faces being Sridevi's daughter. She said her mother had an excellent filmography. She did add that she was beginning to understand the significance of her mother's identity in her life and that it would be impossible for her to ignore it.

