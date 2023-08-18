Interesting! Upcoming movies and OTT series this week: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2, Tamannaah Bhatia’s Aakhri Sach and more

MUMBAI: Last week, movies and OTT series like Ghoomer, Taali, Guns & Gulaabs, and others were released. Well, from all the releases, it was Sushmita Sen’s Taali that received a great response.

Now, this week also many interesting movies and series are going to be released. Check out the list below...

Dream Girl 2 (Theatrical Release)

Ayushmann Khurrana’s last few releases were flop, so now all eyes are on Dream Girl 2. The film, which also stars Ananya Panday, is slated to release on 25th August 2023, and it has created a decent pre-release buzz, so let’s see what response it will get at the box office.

Akelli (Theatrical Release)

Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Akelli was slated to release last week, but the makers decided to postpone it this week. The film’s trailer is very intriguing, but let’s see if it will be able to get the audiences to the theatres or not.

Aakhri Sach (OTT series)

Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Aakhri Sach’s trailer has grabbed everyone’s attention. It is based on a real life story which had made it to the headlines and shocked the nation. Clearly, it is one of the most interesting releases of the week.

Bajao (OTT series)

Bajao starring Tanuj Virwani, Sahil Khattar, Raftaar, Sahil Vaid, and Mahira Sharma is all set to premiere on Jio Cinema on 25th August 2023. It is based on the backdrop of the music industry and marks Raftaar’s acting debut.

