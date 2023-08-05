Interesting! Upcoming movies and web series this week: Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Dahaad and more

MUMBAI: Last week, we saw some interesting movies and web series like The Kerala Story, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, and others. The Kerala Story has left a mark at the box office, and Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is getting a good response on OTT.

Now, this week also, many interesting movies and web series are all set to release. Check out the list below...

Chatrapathi (Theatrical release)

Chatrapathi starring Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to release on 12th May 2023. The movie is a remake of the Telugu movie with the same name, and the original movie starred Prabhas in the lead role.

Also Read: Chatrapathi trailer out! Seeti Maar action and powerful dialogues make it a worth watch

Music School (Theatrical release)

Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi will be seen together in a movie titled Music School. It looks like a sweet and simple film, but let’s wait and watch what response it will get at the box office.

Jogira Sara Ra Ra (Theatrical release)

After a very long time, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be once again seen in a comedy film titled Jogira Sara Ra Ra. It’s a rom-com and also stars Neha Sharma in the lead role. The trailer has grabbed everyone’s attention.

IB71 (Theatrical release)

Vidyut Jammwal starrer IB71 is also slated to release on 12th May 2023. The movie will mark Vidyut’s debut as a producer, and the trailer looks quite interesting.

Dahaad (Web Series)

Sonakshi Sinha is all set to make her web series debut with Dahaad. The web series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 12th May, and for the first time we will get to watch Sonakshi in a cop’s avatar.

Also Read: Exclusive! Sonakshi Sinha on Dahaad, “I think I was born to play this character”

Taj season 2 (Web Series)

After the super success of Raj, now Taj season 2 is all set to premiere on 12th May 2023 on Zee5. It stars Naseeruddin Shah, Aashim Gulati, Sauraseni Maitra, Shubham Kumar Mehra, and others. Let’s see if the second season will get the same response as season 1.

Which movie or web series are you excited for? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

