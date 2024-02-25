Interesting! Vikrant Massey Sheds Light on Dark Side of Film Industry: 'They are so-called aspirational'

Actor Vikrant Massey's recent interview unveils a candid perspective on the film industry's paradoxical admiration for certain personalities.
MUMBAI: Vikrant Massey's portrayal in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's "12th Fail" has garnered widespread acclaim, propelling him into the limelight. However, in a recent interview, Massey delved into a thought-provoking topic surrounding the industry's perception of successful actors who may not exhibit commendable behavior off-screen.

During an interview with Unfiltered by Samdish, Massey was asked whether one could be a "shitty person in life and be a great actor." His response was affirmative, noting that there are indeed many such individuals in the industry. While he refrained from naming specific actors, Massey acknowledged the paradox of these personalities being admired and revered despite their questionable conduct. He emphasized the term "so-called aspirational," suggesting that their success often overshadows their personal traits.

When questioned about cosmetic surgery, Massey acknowledged its prevalence among industry professionals. He expressed a non-judgmental stance on the matter, stating that he is open to it if the need arises. Furthermore, Massey candidly addressed his own insecurities, acknowledging his desire to be in better physical shape.

Massey's recent success in "12th Fail" has propelled him into the spotlight, with the film receiving critical acclaim and resonating with audiences. His future projects, including "Yaar Jigri," "The Sabarmati Report," "Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba," and "Sector 36," promise diverse storytelling experiences. His upcoming romantic venture alongside Raashii Khanna has generated anticipation among fans eager to witness their on-screen chemistry.

Vikrant Massey's candid revelations offer a glimpse into the complexities of the film industry, shedding light on the dichotomy between public perception and personal realities.

