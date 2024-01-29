Interesting! Wamiqa Gabbi: Absorbing Atlee's Swag in Next Film, Varun Dhawan's Support and Changing Industry Perception

MUMBAI: Jubilee star Wamiqa Gabbi is currently immersed in the world of Atlee's cinematic creation, shooting for his production, reportedly titled "Baby John," in Kochi. Coming from the school of cinema led by Vishal Bhardwaj and Vikramaditya Motwane, Gabbi discusses the significant learning curve she's experiencing in Atlee's larger-than-life film.

The actress acknowledges the distinctive swag seen in Atlee's films, describing how she has imbibed and learned the art, mirroring it on screen. Working on this film is nurturing a different side of her as an actor, exposing her to the aura of a commercial, mainstream actor. Gabbi expresses her eagerness to be surprised and changed as a person through this project.

Directed by Kalees, the action-packed film also features Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh. Gabbi recognizes the dramatic difference of this movie from her previous projects, emphasizing her commitment to assimilate into diverse cinematic worlds. She shares her collaborative process, understanding the characters she plays, and providing feedback to directors and writers, contributing to the creative process.

Also Read: Hot and Sexy! This viral photo shoot of Wamiqa Gabbi has been making people go crazy in love with the actress, check out the hot photo shoot inside

Expressing her gratitude, Gabbi considers herself fortunate to work with Atlee, especially after the success of his recent hit, "Jawan" (2023). She praises Varun Dhawan as a supportive collaborator, acknowledging his versatility beyond masala films. Gabbi appreciates Dhawan's kindness, citing an instance when he lightened the mood during her eye infection.

Reflecting on the industry's perception of her, Gabbi acknowledges the significant change after her six releases in 2023. Grateful for the roles coming her way, she attributes the shift in perception to the work that resonated with audiences the previous year, noting that everything changed within a single year.

As Wamiqa Gabbi continues to evolve in her career, the upcoming film with Atlee promises to be a milestone in her journey, further shaping her versatile acting skills.

Also Read: Hot and Sexy! This viral photo shoot of Wamiqa Gabbi has been making people go crazy in love with the actress, check out the hot photo shoot inside

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Mid day



