Interesting! War, Mardaani, Tiger: YRF follows THIS trend when it comes to their franchises

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films is one of the biggest production houses in Bollywood. They have been in the industry for more than 50 years and have produced many memorable films. There are many franchises that YRF produces like Dhoom, War, Mardaani, and Tiger, and the production house follows one trend for all their franchises. The trend that they follow is no repetition of directors.

If we look at the franchises produced by YRF, most of them have a different director for the new instalment. Well, in this only the first 2 parts of Dhoom were an exception. Check out the list below...

Dhoom



Dhoom part 1 and 2 were directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, but for Dhoom 3, they had roped in Vijay Krishna Acharya. Now, there have been reports about Dhoom 4, but there’s no official announcement. So, let’s see which filmmaker will be roped in for it.

Tiger



Ek Tha Tiger was directed by Kabir Khan and Tiger Zinda Hai was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Now, Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma, so three films under the franchise and three different directors.

Mardaani



Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani part 1 was directed by Pradeep Sarakr, and for part 2, Gopi Puthran was roped in. Now, there have been hints that Mardaani 3 might happen soon. So, let’s see which filmmaker will direct it.

War



War was directed by Siddharth Anand and now, War 2 will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The sequel will star Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

