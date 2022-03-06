Interesting! Were these actresses the first choices for 'Andaaz' instead of Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta?

Andaaz, starring Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, and Lara Dutta completed 19 years. The film’s casting was spot-on, and all the three leads fit into their parts effortlessly.
MUMBAI: Andaaz, starring Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, and Lara Dutta completed 19 years. The film’s casting was spot-on, and all the three leads fit into their parts effortlessly. However, a lot happened before Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta were cast in this romantic musical. Rumours were earlier rife that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were the first choices for the film.

In a recent interview with a news portal, the producer lent a clarification on the same. According to Suneel, Kareena was never a part of the film. Karisma was the first choice for the role which was played by Lara Dutta. The producer added that he was just as enthusiastic to have Karisma as she was to be a part of ‘Andaaz’. However, unfortunately, they couldn’t agree on certain aspects.

Elaborating further, he added that they had to cast someone immediately as the shooting was to begin in seven days. Darshan revealed that he had seen Lara Dutta with Akshay Kumar posing on a Filmfare cover. She was in Bengaluru and he asked her to fly down. The producer found her very dignified and felt that she would suit the role of Kajal. He met Priyanka when he was looking for the second lead and then cast her.

The acting debuts of the former Miss Universe and Miss World, and their pairings with him were much-anticipated in the lead-up to Andaaz's release. This joint debut of the two beauty queens in a film for the first time was the film's main marketing point. The early success of the film's soundtrack also helped to promote the film, with song clips regularly appearing on television. Darshan reportedly spent ₹10 million on television advertisements to promote the film.

Credits: TOI

