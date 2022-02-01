Interesting! When Raj Kapoor named Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘Siddhima’…. Read the full story

MUMBAI: The Begum of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan popularly called Bebo, was almost named ‘Siddhima’ by her grandfather Raj Kapoor. But, however, her mother Babita Kapoor later named her Kareena influenced by Leo Tolstoy’s ‘Anna Karenina’

Talking about the quirky names of the Kapoor, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress was not named Kareena initially. Back in 1980, the actress was born almost a week after her uncle Rishi Kapoor was blessed with his first child, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. To this, Bebo’s grandfather Raj Kapoor decided to name Rishi and Randhir’s daughters as Riddhima and Siddhima respectively, inspired by the names of Lord Ganpanti’s two wives as both were born around the Ganesh Chaturthi.

However, it’s believed that it was Kareena’s mother Babita Kapoor who named her newborn daughter Kareena instead of Siddhima because she was reading Leo Tolstoy’s ‘Anna Karenina’ during her pregnancy.

Kareena’s family members have unique nicknames for each other. While Kareena’s sister Karisma has her nickname Lolo, their father Randhir Kapoor goes by the name Daboo informally. Similarly, Kareena and Karisma’s late uncles, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor were fondly called Chintoo and Chimpu by their family members.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Aamir Khan’s upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, the official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film, ‘Forrest Gump’.

Apart from this, she will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor for an untitled project.

The actress is also a part of Karan Johar’s passion project, ‘Takht’.

Credit: ETimes