Interesting! Yami Gautam on Approaching Films with an Open Mind

Yami Gautam on Approaching Films with an Open Mind

Yami Gautam shares her views on watching and working in films without preconceived notions, emphasizing the importance of a clean slate for both actors and audiences.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/25/2024 - 10:30
movie_image: 
Yami

MUMBAI: Actress Yami Gautam Dhar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Article 370', believes that cinema should be experienced with a clear and open mind, free from any preconceived notions or biases. In an interview, she expressed her thoughts on the trend of polarizing reactions to films and the role of social media in shaping modern discourse.

Yami emphasized the need to approach films without any preconceived notions, whether as an actor or an audience. She believes that having a predetermined judgment can cloud one's perception and hinder the enjoyment of the film or the work process. According to her, it's essential to watch a film with a clean slate to form a fair and unbiased opinion.

The actress also commented on the trend of polarizing opinions in society, stating that it extends beyond films and is prevalent in various aspects of life. Yami acknowledged the role of social media in amplifying polarizing opinions and believes that it has become a significant factor in shaping public discourse.

Regarding her upcoming film 'Article 370', Yami shared that the movie explores the events leading to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. She described the film as more than just an army operation, as it delves into the modus operandi behind this historic event.

Reflecting on her journey in cinema, which began with the Kannada film 'Ullasa Utsaha', Yami expressed gratitude for the opportunities and experiences she has had in the industry. She remains focused on her future projects and aims to continue working on compelling stories and challenging roles.

'Article 370', produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on February 23. Yami Gautam's portrayal in the film promises to be a compelling addition to her diverse body of work, showcasing her dedication to excellence and commitment to storytelling.

