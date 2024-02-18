Must Read! Yami Gautam Dhar Emphasizes Actor's Involvement in the Scripting Process

MUMBAI: Yami Gautam Dhar, gearing up for her role in 'Article 370', highlights the importance of actors' involvement in the scripting process. Being engaged from the outset allows actors to grasp the nuances and development of their characters, enriching their portrayal on screen.

In 'Article 370', co-written and produced by her husband Aditya Dhar, Yami portrays the character of an intelligence officer, delving into the events leading to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

Expressing her enthusiasm for collaborating on the script, Yami remarks, "I am an actor who enjoys being a part of the scripting process. Filmmaking is a collaboration of different creative minds coming together to create something as one. Working in 'Article 370' has been one of the most satisfying experiences."

Also Read: Congratulations! Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar to be parents soon; actress is five and a half months pregnant!

Reflecting on her interaction with the cast and crew, Yami commends their dedication and energy, underscoring the joy of collaborating with individuals brimming with fresh perspectives. Additionally, she lauds director Aditya Dhar's respect for technicians, emphasizing the collaborative ethos driving the project.

Presented by Jio Studios and helmed by a talented team, including producers Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, 'Article 370' promises to captivate audiences worldwide upon its release on February 23.

Also Read:Wow! This first poster and look of actress Yami Gautam from movie Article 370 is out

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Prokerala



