International Women’s Day 2024: Here’s A Look At Strong Character Portrayals By Sanya Malhotra

MUMBAI: From ‘Dangal’ to ‘Kathal’, Sanya Malhotra's journey has been nothing short of an inspiration. When actresses were chasing quintessential commercial parts, Sanya chose strong female roles where her acting prowess shined and made her a performer to look up to. Today, on International Women’s Day, here’s taking a look at Sanya Malhotra’s impressive films where she has spearheaded strong female-led roles.

Dangal – In her very first film, Sanya played a tough role where she had to portray a real person's life. She portrayed female wrestler Babita Phogat and her journey in the wrestling world. The actress’ skilful acting added to the depth of the sports drama, which emerged as one of the top box office hits. Her portrayal of Babita Phogat was so impressionable that she rose to fame as the ‘Dangal girl’.

Jawan – While 'Jawan' was all about Shah Rukh Khan, Sanya's portrayal of Dr. Eeram moved the audience to tears. The film was also the first time when she performed action sequences. She showcased her versatility and resilience by going a mile ahead with her acting prowess.

Pagglait – Sanya Malhotra explored new horizons as actress in ‘Pagglait’. The actress essayed the role of a widow, and showcased the importance of a woman having her own identity and independence irrespective of her marital and social status. The film, released on OTT platform, emerged as one of the most critically acclaimed films of Sanya.

Kathal – Sanya Malhotra played the role of a police officer in the critically acclaimed film ‘Kathal’. Her character added gravity to the film, which emerged as the talk of the town. Sanya Malhotra was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her impressive performance in ‘Kathal’.

The actress went on to showcase her versatility with characters in films like 'Badhaai Ho', 'Ludo’, 'Sam Bahadur', 'Pataakha' and others. Now, she's looking forward to 'Mrs', which yet again showcases her as a strong woman character. The film, remake of a Malayalam film titled 'The Great Indian Kitchen', has already garnered praise across the globe. It was an official selection at the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2024. Apart from 'Mrs', Sanya will also be seen in Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Baby John'.