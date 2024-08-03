International Women’s Day 2024: Here’s A Look At Strong Character Portrayals By Sanya Malhotra

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 15:55
movie_image: 
International Women

MUMBAI: From ‘Dangal’ to ‘Kathal’, Sanya Malhotra's journey has been nothing short of an inspiration. When actresses were chasing quintessential commercial parts, Sanya chose strong female roles where her acting prowess shined and made her a performer to look up to. Today, on International Women’s Day, here’s taking a look at Sanya Malhotra’s impressive films where she has spearheaded strong female-led roles.

Dangal – In her very first film, Sanya played a tough role where she had to portray a real person's life. She portrayed female wrestler Babita Phogat and her journey in the wrestling world. The actress’ skilful acting added to the depth of the sports drama, which emerged as one of the top box office hits. Her portrayal of Babita Phogat was so impressionable that she rose to fame as the ‘Dangal girl’.

Jawan – While 'Jawan' was all about Shah Rukh Khan, Sanya's portrayal of Dr. Eeram moved the audience to tears. The film was also the first time when she performed action sequences. She showcased her versatility and resilience by going a mile ahead with her acting prowess.

Pagglait – Sanya Malhotra explored new horizons as actress in ‘Pagglait’. The actress essayed the role of a widow, and showcased the importance of a woman having her own identity and independence irrespective of her marital and social status. The film, released on OTT platform, emerged as one of the most critically acclaimed films of Sanya.

Kathal – Sanya Malhotra played the role of a police officer in the critically acclaimed film ‘Kathal’. Her character added gravity to the film, which emerged as the talk of the town. Sanya Malhotra was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her impressive performance in ‘Kathal’.

The actress went on to showcase her versatility with characters in films like 'Badhaai Ho', 'Ludo’, 'Sam Bahadur', 'Pataakha' and others. Now, she's looking forward to 'Mrs', which yet again showcases her as a strong woman character. The film, remake of a Malayalam film titled 'The Great Indian Kitchen', has already garnered praise across the globe. It was an official selection at the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2024. Apart from 'Mrs', Sanya will also be seen in Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Baby John'.

International Women’s Day Strong Character Sanya Malhotra Dangal Kathal JAWAN Pagglait Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 15:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Update: Shooting for the movie to commence on THIS DATE - more deets inside
MUMBAI : In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 we got to watch Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani steal the show. The movie was...
Daler Mehndi celebrates International Women’s Day with the song "Aaj Ki Rani" under the initiative ‘Shakti’ by UPES University
MUMBAI: Renowned singer Daler Mehndi joins forces with UPES University's initiative 'Shakti' to mark International...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Bhavika Sharma gets greeted by a fan on the sets of the show; shares BTS visuals!
MUMBAI : Bhavika Sharma is a well-known actress on television and these days, she is grabbing headlines for her role in...
International Women’s Day 2024: Here’s A Look At Strong Character Portrayals By Sanya Malhotra
MUMBAI: From ‘Dangal’ to ‘Kathal’, Sanya Malhotra's journey has been nothing short of an inspiration. When actresses...
Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra sort out their differences and party together; Chopra actress invites Ankita for her home party
MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra were two very strong contestants of Bigg Boss Season 17.Since the beginning...
Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat in deep shock; mourns the loss of Late actress Dolly Sohi
MUMBAI : Dolly Sohi who played the role of Srishti Mukherjee in the show Jhanak has sadly passed away.The news came as...
Recent Stories
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Update: Shooting for the movie to commence on THIS DATE - more deets inside
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Update: Shooting for the movie to commence on THIS DATE - more deets inside
Daler Mehndi
Daler Mehndi celebrates International Women’s Day with the song "Aaj Ki Rani" under the initiative ‘Shakti’ by UPES University
Laapataa ladies
Laapataa ladies: Kiran Rao on Aamir Khan backing the movie - Exclusive
Saqib Saleem, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Rane, Amit Sadh
Saqib Saleem, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Rane, Amit Sadh: Four underrated actors who're great performers
Madgaon Express
Did you know? After the trailer of Excel Entertainment's 'Madgaon Express', commuters are excited to travel from Madgaon Express!
Baipan Bhaari Deva
Following the stupendous success of Baipan Bhari Deva, Jio Studios and Kedar Shinde to kindle the magic with another celebration of womanhood - AAIPAN BHARI DEVA