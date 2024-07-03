International Women’s Day 2024: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Rani Mukerji check out the strong characters portrayed by them

MUMBAI: The role and screen space given to women in Hindi films has changed drastically over the years. Strong women oriented roles have taken centre stage and audiences have started to sit up and take notice of these women centric films. Films and their stories have thus changed a lot over the years to make them more women oriented.

Also Read-OMG! Vidya Balan has a secret daughter? Actress breaks silence, read on to now more

From Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Vidya Balan, let us take a look at the strong women characters portrayed by our lead actresses.

Vidya Balan

Vidya stunned everyone with her performance in The Dirty Picture. She later gave a spellbinding performance in Kahaani and later as a mathematics genius in Shakuntala.

Radhika Madan

Radhika gave a flawless performance in Pataakha and then in Kuttey. Her bad-ass role in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo won her accolades.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena has always had a magnetic screen presence. Be it her disturbed actress’s role in Heroine to an inspiring woman in Chameli or a determined woman in Jaane Jaan, Bebo hits the nail right on the head!

Kiara Advani

She might have arrived late since her debut in Fugly, but Kiara cemented her way to become one of the finest actresses in Indian Cinema. From her daring role in Lust Stories to impressive performance in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kiara has done justice to every role.

Alia Bhatt

Alia has hit the ball out of the park when it comes to important women oriented roles. She left everyone speechless with her National Award winning performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi and took away the limelight with her role as Shemat Khan in Raazi.

Rani Mukerji

When we talk about strong women characters, how can we not mention Rani? She is the one who started it all with roles in brilliantly crafted roles in films like Mardaani, No One Killed Jessica, Black and recently in ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika has over the years given us a reason to watch historical woman characters in films like Padmaavat, and Bajirao Mastani, among others. She even portrayed amazing roles in films like Piku and Chhapaak.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana is the original firebrand of the Indian Film industry. Her choice of roles has always made headlines. From Queen, Gangster to Manikarnika, the actress never fails to impress her fans.

