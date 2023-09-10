OMG! Vidya Balan has a secret daughter? Actress breaks silence, read on to now more

Vidya Balan

MUMBAI: Vidya Balan is one of the finest actresses we have in the Indian film industry. She has made a mark with several brilliant content in her career span. While many heap praise for her performances, there are those who have always pointed out her weight gain and body type. The actress too has many times said that body shaming has affected her all her life. She has always been a big girl due to hormonal issues. And comments on her body have scarred her permanently. 

Recently Vidya Balan was seen at the airport posing with a young girl and this is not unusual but what caught everyone’s attention is the caption a paparazzo added to the picture in their social media post that read, “Vidya Balan with cute daughter”. While many were shocked, many others hailed the Neeyat actress for being able to keep her personal life private and pulling this off. 

Vidya however clarified on the matter saying, “That is my sister's daughter Ira! She has twins: a boy Ruhaan and Ira” The actress went on to say that she treats her sister’s kids like her own and calls them her “twin lifelines” Vidya tied the knot with Bollywood producer producer Siddharth Roy Kapur in 2012. 

On the work front, Vidya will next be seen in Lovers alongside Pratik Gandhi and new mom Ileana Dcruz.

