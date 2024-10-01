Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Aamir Khan gets a mehendi design on his hand at daughter’s wedding festivities

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan has been in the news lately for her upcoming wedding with fiance Nupur. She recently got engaged to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. The videos and pictures of the happy couple went viral and created quite a stir online. The couple’s wedding festivities have now begun.

A proud and doting father Aamir Khan made sure he didn’t miss out on any of the fun of the wedding as he not only sang a special song for daughter Ira but also got a mehendi design on his palms.

Check out his viral picture where he is seen sitting next to Ira;

Ira and Nupur will tie the knot at Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur today.

Recently, Ira and Nupur’s haldi ceremony took place and Aamir Khan’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao arrived in beautiful multi-colored Nauvari sarees.

