Amazing! Ira Khan's Udaipur wedding extravaganza; Insights into the Sangeet, Mehendi, and other celebratory highlights of Aamir Khan’s daughter’s marriage

MUMBAI : Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, and her longtime partner Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage on January 3rd in Mumbai. The couple are staying in Udaipur with their families for a three-day celebration at the Taj Lake Palace. The whole calendar of events has been made available online.

Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, shared a sneak peek at her wedding invitation on Instagram today, January 7, giving fans an idea of what to expect from the festivities. A welcome meal is scheduled for tonight, and the mehendi ceremony is scheduled for tomorrow, according to the agenda. The 8th is set aside for a pajama party, while the 9th is for the sangeet ceremony. The 10th is chosen for the traditional ceremony, during which the couple will reaffirm their vows.

The lavish celebration is set to take place at the Taj Aravali Resorts in Udaipur, where 176 hotel rooms have been occupied for the bride, groom, family, and attendees, as was previously reported. The celebrations are scheduled to begin on January 7 with guest arrival and culminate on January 10 with the final celebrations, with an estimated 250 attendees.

On January 3, Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Azad Rao Khan, Junaid Khan, Imran Khan, Zayn Marie, and other guests attended the wedding of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. Lekha Washington, Imran's rumored girlfriend, was also present. In addition, Ira and Nupur's friends Prajakta Koli and Mithila Palkar attended the wedding festivities.

Agatsu Foundation is a mental health support organization, with its founder and CEO being Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta. Nupur Shikhare, on the other hand, is a well-known athlete, consultant, and fitness coach.

In 2020, during the lockdown, they came into contact. Nupur Shikhare kneeled down at a triathlon in September 2022 to make the proposal to Ira Khan. In November 2022, Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Imran Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and other guests had a modest event to celebrate their engagement.

