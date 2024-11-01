Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Emotional! Aamir Khan gets teary eyed as the bride kisses her groom at their white wedding, check out the videos and pictures

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan has been in the news lately for her wedding with Nupur Shikhare. From her engagement to the fun wedding festivities, amazing glimpses from the wedding have been winning hearts. The couple are now finally married.

The couple tied the knot at Taj Aravali Resort & Spa, Udaipur, among family and friends. From the couple walking down the aisle to Zayn Marie Khan officiating the wedding and Ira’s dance with dad Aamir, it was truly an emotional affair. The couple had a christian wedding where Ira wore a white dress and Nupur wore a beige tuxedo.

At their white wedding, Ira kissed Nupur after exchanging vows and a proud and emotional dad Aamir wiped his tears, while the Khan and Shikhare families shared a group hug.

Credit-Indianexpress