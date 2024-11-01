Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Emotional! Aamir Khan gets teary eyed as the bride kisses her groom at their white wedding, check out the videos and pictures

At their white wedding, Ira kissed Nupur after exchanging vows and a proud and emotional dad Aamir wiped his tears, while the Khan and Shikhare families shared a group hug.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/11/2024 - 16:01
movie_image: 
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan has been in the news lately for her wedding with Nupur Shikhare. From her engagement to the fun wedding festivities, amazing glimpses from the wedding have been winning hearts. The couple are now finally married.

Also Read- Aamir Khan gets trolled for his look at Ira Khan’s engagement; “Aamir toh Salman Khan ka dada lag raha hai”   

The couple tied the knot at Taj Aravali Resort & Spa, Udaipur, among family and friends. From the couple walking down the aisle to Zayn Marie Khan officiating the wedding and Ira’s dance with dad Aamir, it was truly an emotional affair. The couple had a christian wedding where Ira wore a white dress and Nupur wore a beige tuxedo.

At their white wedding, Ira kissed Nupur after exchanging vows and a proud and emotional dad Aamir wiped his tears, while the Khan and Shikhare families shared a group hug.

Check out some of their videos and pictures here;

Also Read- Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Aamir Khan gets a mehendi design on his hand at daughter’s wedding festivities

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indianexpress

Aamir Khan Dhoom3 Ira Khan Agastu Foundation Reena Dutta Netherlands Nupur Shikhare Junaid Khan Kiran Rao Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/11/2024 - 16:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert!! Madhavi and Popatlal to sell Bhide’s personal belongings against his wishes
MUMBAI : In the recent episodes of India’s longest-running family show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah we see Madhavi...
Woah! Wagle Ki Duniya: Rajesh tries to save his co-worker’s jobs
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Shocking! Vivek Oberoi’s former business partner Sanjay Saha arrested for duping the Indian Police Force actor of Rs 1.55 Crores in 2023; Accused’s mother denied interim protection from arrest by Mumbai session’s court
MUMBAI : In July, Vivek Oberoi had filed a police case against Vivek’s business partner for duping him for Rs 1.55...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: What! Preeti to stay at Avinash’s house in Mumbai
MUMBAI : A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Woah! Aangan - Apno Ka: Jaidev asks an important question to Pallavi
MUMBAI : Aangan – Apno Ka on Sony SAB launched on December 11 and stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles...
Pushpa Impossible: Aww! Rashi wants her parents to get back together
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Recent Stories
Vivek Oberoi
Shocking! Vivek Oberoi’s former business partner Sanjay Saha arrested for duping the Indian Police Force actor of Rs 1.55 Crores in 2023; Accused’s mother denied interim protection from arrest by Mumbai session’s court
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vivek Oberoi
Shocking! Vivek Oberoi’s former business partner Sanjay Saha arrested for duping the Indian Police Force actor of Rs 1.55 Crores in 2023; Accused’s mother denied interim protection from arrest by Mumbai session’s court
Shah Rukh Khan
Must Read! Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on son Aryan’s arrest, “last 4-5 years have been a bit of a ride for me and my family”
Pushpa
Must Read! Pushpa 2 Release Date Stays Firm, Makers Quash Postponement Speculations on Sukumar's Birthday
Agastya Nanda
Wow! Agastya Nanda Joins Instagram; Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan, and Others Extend Warm Welcome
Shah Rukh Khan
What! Shah Rukh Khan took a dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal? “I believe badness deserves a kick in the back side”
Chahatt Khanna
Exclusive! “Whether it's television, OTT, or regional cinema, I am open to exploring all avenues” Chahatt Khanna