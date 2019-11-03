News

Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Madaari' to release in China

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Nov 2019 01:45 PM

Mumbai: The Irrfan Khan-starrer Bollywood film 'Madaari' is gearing up to be released in China this year. This is Irrfan's second film to be released in China after "Hindi Medium".

Over the past few years, Bollywood films such as "Dangal", "Secret Superstar", "PK", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", and "Pad Man" have done decent to good business at the Chinese box-office.

"Madaari" is directed by Nishikant Kamat and it released in India in 2016. The film also featured Jimmy Shergill in a pivotal role.

"Madaari is an important film for me as the concept is universal. I am thankful to my director and producer for casting me in such an amazing film. 'Madaari' highlights the weak nodes of our society. I am really excited about its release in China. Chinese theatres are showing interest in the Bollywood industry, and it's good for our film," said Jimmy.

The release date of "Madaari" in China is yet to be officially announced.

Madan Paliwal, Chairman of Miraj group, Brazil-based entrepreneur Dheeraj More, and Sonal Deshpande, COO of Miraj group, will release the film In China.

Source: IANS

Tags > Irrfan Khan, Madaari, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dheeraj More, Sonal Deshpande,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
01 Nov 2019 09:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Beyhad deserved another season - Aishwarya Sakhuja
Beyhad deserved another season - Aishwarya Sakhuja | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
01 Nov 2019 09:03 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Telly Talkies and more with TellyChakkar
Telly Talkies and more with TellyChakkar | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra

past seven days