Nimrat Kaur gives a glimpse of her ‘post Holi detox’, check it out

The colourful festival of Holi was recently celebrated and many celebs posted pictures and videos of the fun time they had during the festival. Meanwhile, Nimrat posted some glimpses of how she is detoxing after Holi.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 12:56
movie_image: 
Nimrat Kaur

MUMBAI: Actress Nimrat Kaur, is one of the finest actresses of Hindi cinema. She is known for her roles in blockbuster films like ‘The Lunchbox’, ‘Airlift’, ‘Dasvi’ etc. Her performance and screen presence has been indisputably amazing in each of her films. The actress recently celebrated her 42nd birthday in the snow capped mountains of Kashmir. 

Also Read- Exclusive! “I fell in love with him” - Nimrat Kaur speaks about her first crush

The colourful festival of Holi was recently celebrated and many celebs posted pictures and videos of the fun time they had during the festival. Meanwhile, Nimrat posted some glimpses of how she is detoxing after Holi. Take a look;

What are your thoughts on Nimrat’s quick fix detox tricks? Tell us in the comments below.

Nimrat was last seen in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video. 

Nimrat next has “Happy Teacher’s Day” in her kitty.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read-Wow! Nimrat Kaur fills with positivity as she shares her pictures from the Golden Temple and with some tasty Punjabi food

Credit-Prokerala 

Nimrat Kaur Lunch Box Kashmir Gulmarg Skiing Airlift Dasvi Abhishek Bachchan Irrfan Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 12:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Titanic: Famous floating door that saved Kate Winslet’s Rose, sold at THIS Whopping price at an auction
MUMBAI: The 1997 Blockbuster and classic Hollywood films of all times Titanic will never be forgotten. The film had a...
Ruslaan actress Sushrii Mishraa redefines beauty all over again in this new photoshoot
MUMBAI: Actress Sushrii Mishraa is all set to make her acting debut with the movie Ruslaan, the teaser of the movie is...
Varun Dhawan gets furious at ground staff for kicking a dog during IPL match, ‘dog isn’t a football’
MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan who is one of the well known actors of the Hindi Film industry recently lost his cool when he saw...
7 new on screen pairings we’re looking forward to seeing
MUMBAI: Get ready for some fresh faces lighting up the silver screen! Here are 7 exciting new on-screen pairings that...
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: OMG! Simran decides not to forgive Angad
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Power Couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta Add One More Feather To Their Cap As Their Show Udaariyaan, Creates A Milestone Of 1000 Episodes!
MUMBAI: Produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, Udaariyaan has captivated viewers with its gripping and intriguing...
Recent Stories
Titanic
Titanic: Famous floating door that saved Kate Winslet’s Rose, sold at THIS Whopping price at an auction
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Titanic
Titanic: Famous floating door that saved Kate Winslet’s Rose, sold at THIS Whopping price at an auction
Sushrii Mishraa
Ruslaan actress Sushrii Mishraa redefines beauty all over again in this new photoshoot
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan gets furious at ground staff for kicking a dog during IPL match, ‘dog isn’t a football’
screen pairings
7 new on screen pairings we’re looking forward to seeing
Natasha Diddee
Natasha Diddee, food blogger with no stomach aka ‘Gutless Foodie’ passes away at 50
Kanguva
Netizens hail the teaser of Suriya starrer 'Kanguva', saying, "Kanguva looks like a very wild story"