It is going to be Ajay Devgn versus Ayushmann Khurana in June 2023; Read more

MUMBAI :Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movie ‘Maidan’ has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making. We have seen many BTS pictures floating around the internet directly from the sets of the movie which has indeed been increasing the excitement level of the fans. No doubt, the first posters and the look of the actor is getting a big thumbs up from the fans, as we are going to see the actor in a never before seen avatar.

On one hand, we are looking forward to the movie. Well on the other hand, the movie is getting pushed further. Recently, there were some reports that said that the movie has been postponed once again, and that it would be released on 23rd June 2023. Well, the movie will now face a direct clash with the movie ‘Dream Girl 2’.

Yes you heard right! Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming movie titled ‘Dream Girl 2’ will be released on the same date - 23rd June 2023. No doubt, this is another much awaited movie of this year because of the excitement and buzz that was created by the prequel. Along with the actor Ayushman Khurana, the movie will also star Ananya Panday.

So it is going to be Ajay Devgn versus Ayushman Khurana on 23rd June 2023. What do you think, who will win this Bollywood clash? Do let us know in the comments section below.

