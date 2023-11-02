It is going to be Ajay Devgn versus Ayushmann Khurana in June 2023; Read more

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movie titled ‘Maidan’ has been postponed to 23rd June. It will face a direct clash with ‘Dream Girl 2’.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/11/2023 - 16:27
movie_image: 
It is going to be Ajay Devgn versus Ayushman Khurana on June 2023, Read more

MUMBAI :Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movie ‘Maidan’ has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making. We have seen many BTS pictures floating around the internet directly from the sets of the movie which has indeed been increasing the excitement level of the fans. No doubt, the first posters and the look of the actor is getting a big thumbs up from the fans, as we are going to see the actor in a never before seen avatar.

On one hand, we are looking forward to the movie. Well on the other hand, the movie is getting pushed further. Recently, there were some reports that said that the movie has been postponed once again, and that it would be released on 23rd June 2023. Well, the movie will now face a direct clash with the movie ‘Dream Girl 2’.

Also read  Salman Khan has romanced many young actresses; here’s a look at the age gap between him and his heroines

Yes you heard right! Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming movie titled ‘Dream Girl 2’ will be released on the same date - 23rd June 2023. No doubt, this is another much awaited movie of this year because of the excitement and buzz that was created by the prequel. Along with the actor Ayushman Khurana, the movie will also star Ananya Panday.

So it is going to be Ajay Devgn versus Ayushman Khurana on 23rd June 2023. What do you think, who will win this Bollywood clash? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also read Salman Khan has romanced many young actresses; here’s a look at the age gap between him and his heroines

Ajay Devgn Maidan Dream Girl 2 Ayushman Khurana Ananya Panday Bollywood clash Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/11/2023 - 16:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' star Iqbal Khan celebrates 42nd birthday in Dubai
MUMBAI:Television actor Iqbal Khan, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his work as 'Dev' in the show 'Na...
'MTV Splitsvilla X4': Ahead of finale, top 3 couples go on a final date
MUMBAI :  With the finale set to take place on Saturday, the Top 3 couples of 'MTV Splitsvilla X4' will go on their...
Ankita Lokhande, Shoaib Nikash Shah to star in 'The Last Coffee'
MUMBAI :   Actors Ankita Lokhande and Shoaib Nikash Shah will be seen in the feature film 'The Last Coffee' by...
Rajkummar, Bhumi go down memory lane as 'Badhaai Do' turns one
MUMBAI :   As their film 'Badhaai Do', based on lavender wedding, has completed one year of its release in Hindi cinema...
Keshav Mehta on Jab We Matched, “While I was reading the script my smile was getting wider” – Exclusive
MUMBAI:Keshav Mehta is known for his performance in the TV show Appnapan. The young actor has now made his OTT debut...
Recent Stories
Ankita Lokhande, Shoaib Nikash Shah to star in 'The Last Coffee'
Ankita Lokhande, Shoaib Nikash Shah to star in 'The Last Coffee'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Ankita Lokhande, Shoaib Nikash Shah to star in 'The Last Coffee'
Ankita Lokhande, Shoaib Nikash Shah to star in 'The Last Coffee'
Rajkummar, Bhumi go down memory lane as 'Badhaai Do' turns one
Rajkummar, Bhumi go down memory lane as 'Badhaai Do' turns one
Salman, Himesh reunite for 'Naiyo Lagda' from 'Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan'
Salman, Himesh reunite for 'Naiyo Lagda' from 'Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan'
Details about the first song of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan chooses Pathaan over DDLJ and more; here are trending
Details about the first song of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan chooses Pathaan over DDLJ and more; here are trending entertainment news of the day
Baraat, bhangra and Mohanlal: Akshay Kumar shares a 'memorable moment'
Baraat, bhangra and Mohanlal: Akshay Kumar shares a 'memorable moment'
After Sajjad Delafrooz, Tiger Shroff and John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi is the fourth villain in the YRF Spy universe and do you th
Do you think Emraan Hashmi, the 4th villain in the spy universe, will create a strong mark like the previous baddies?