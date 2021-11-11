IT’S OFFICIAL! Zoya Akhtar to bring The Archies comics adaptation to India

MUMBAI: After bringing out diverse and compelling stories to the big screen with her films, Zoya Akhtar is now set to bring alive the adventures of Archie Andrews and his friends in an Indian setting. Netflix, in collaboration with Archie comics, is bringing a coming-of-age story to introduce the Riverdale teenagers to the new generation in India.

Titled The Archies, the adaptation will be a live action musical feature film set in the India of the 1960s. It will be directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India to stream exclusively on Netflix.

The official account of Netflix India took to Instagram to make the announcement, writing, “Get your milkshakes ready because Archie and the gang are about to get down and desi in ‘The Archies’. A coming-of-age musical drama directed by @zoieakhtar. Coming soon to Netflix! #TheArchiesOnNetflix.”

In a statement, Zoya expressed her excitement of bringing The Archies to life. “It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today.”

Archie Comics CEO/Publisher Jon Goldwater added, “It's a huge source of pride that the Archie Comics characters and stories resonate with fans globally, and especially in India, for more than 50 years. We are thrilled to partner with Netflix and trust Zoya Akhtar and her creative team to deliver a truly unique and exciting take on Archie and friends through the lens of Indian cinema. We know that these characters have global appeal and translating them into other settings and cultures is just the start of what we have planned for future multimedia adaptations.”

The Archie Comics follow the lives of four friends — Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge and Jughead Jones — as they try to navigate their teenage life. While Archie is caught in a love triangle with Betty and Veronica, Jughead is known for his love for food. While there hasn’t been any official announcement on the casting, a while ago there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda will be making their debut with it. Even Saif Ali Khan’s older son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s name was associated with the project.

