IT'S A CLASH: Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha to release on the same day as Akshay Kumar’s Rakshabandhan!

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan's film was supposed to clash with Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

The first part of the film was highly appreciated by the audience and critics alike. It also went on to enjoy a great run at the box office. Also, his film with Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which was set to release in April this year, has been postponed to August now. The makers released an official statement on Tuesday evening and said that they are shifting the release date because they are unable to complete the film in time.

According to the new release date, Aamir's film will now clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' in August during the Independence Day weekend.

Akshay Kumar's film 'Raksha Bandhan' is directed by Aanand L Rai and they wrapped up the shoot in October last year. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar in an important role. The film is all set to release on August 11. The reports also suggest that there will be no changes in the release date because of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Aamir's production house released the statement that read, "This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022."

