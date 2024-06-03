Janhvi Kapoor Birthday: Ananya Panday posts a cute story showing how deep their bond is

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor is a very brilliant and lovely actress. She is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and well-known film producer Boney Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor always wanted to be an actor, and her aspirations have come true because she now has a huge following of adoring fans.

The actress debuted as an actress in the 2018 film Dhadak, starring opposite Ishaan Khattar.

Also read - Janhvi Kapoor REVEALS feeling 'Learnt Nothing' from acting school experience in the US; Says ‘I could have used that time…’

Although the actress caught the public's attention in her very first film, she also received widespread praise for her roles in films such as Good Luck Jerry, Mili, Gunjan Saxena, and many more.

The audience surely love her for her acting skills but that’s not all. Fans of the actress love her even for her cuteness and hotness that steal their hearts. The actress has all the features for slaying with her combination of cute and hot looks.

Soon she will be making her South movie debut with Devara: Part One. Even Saif Ali Khan will make his debut with the same movie.

There’s no doubt that the actress has really left a strong impact on the hearts and minds of her fans, be it with her performances over the years, or her mesmerizing photo shoots.

Recently, there was a clip that had gone viral wherein we got to watch Janhvi Kapoor dancing to the beats of Zingat along with Rihanna at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash. Jahnvi later posted a series of pictures highlighting her time at the same event.

Today the actress is celebrating her birthday. We got to see Khushi Kapoor posting a couple of pictures in her story and now Ananya Panday has wished Janhvi Kapoor for her birthday with an extremely cute picture and it shows how deep their bonding is.

Check out the picture below:

111

Well, the picture really looks cute and we are sure that Janhvi Kapoor would be celebrating her day with a lot of loved ones.

Team Tellychakkar wishes Janhvi Kapoor a very happy birthday.

Also read - Woah! Varun Dhawan to Romance Janhvi Kapoor in 'Dulhania 3' as Alia Bhatt Steps Aside

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.