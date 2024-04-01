Woah! Varun Dhawan to Romance Janhvi Kapoor in 'Dulhania 3' as Alia Bhatt Steps Aside

Breaking the news exclusively, 'Dulhania 3' takes a new turn as Varun Dhawan pairs up with Janhvi Kapoor in the absence of Alia Bhatt. The popular romantic comedy franchise, helmed by Karan Johar, is set for a fresh installment with a change in cast.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/04/2024 - 22:35
movie_image: 
Varun

MUMBAI: In an exclusive, it has been revealed that the much-loved 'Dulhania' franchise, led by Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, is gearing up for its third installment, titled 'Dulhania 3.' However, there's a significant twist in the tale as Alia Bhatt will not be reprising her role in the franchise this time. Instead, Janhvi Kapoor has been chosen to be Varun Dhawan's new on-screen partner in this romantic comedy.

Nearly a decade after the release of 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and six years after its sequel, 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania,' the third installment of the Dulhania series is set to roll this year. While the reasons for Alia's absence from the franchise are not explicitly mentioned, it is speculated to be due to her busy schedule in 2024. This casting change has turned out to be an opportunity for Janhvi Kapoor, who is stepping into the beloved franchise for the first time.

Also Read:Alia, Varun, Shashank Khaitan secretly discuss 'Dulhania' 3?

 

The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, aims to recapture the essence of the Dulhania series in a fresh and repackaged manner. Unlike the previous parts, 'Dulhania 3' will feature a different plot and characters, providing a unique narrative. The pre-production for the film has already commenced, and the shooting is expected to start in the coming months.

This collaboration will mark the second on-screen pairing of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor after their endearing chemistry in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal' last year. Varun Dhawan, currently busy with Atlee’s Theri remake, is expected to begin shooting for 'Dulhania 3' after finishing the former. Janhvi Kapoor, with two films alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff in her lineup, will schedule her dates accordingly for 'Dulhania 3.'

As the fresh casting brings a new dynamic to the Dulhania series, fans can anticipate a delightful and captivating romantic comedy with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. Stay tuned to PeepingMoon.com for more updates on this Dharma Productions venture.

Also Read:Wow! Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar's Dulhania 3 Set to Roll in 2024: Here's the Inside Scoop

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: Peeping Moon 

    
 

Dulhania 3 Varun Dhawan Janhvi Kapoor Alia Bhatt romantic comedy Karan Johar Bollywood Franchise Shashank Khaitan Casting Change exclusive news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/04/2024 - 22:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Check out how Shah Rukh Khan shook the box office in 2023 after the Zero debacle
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed king of 2023. He made his Bollywood comeback after the Zero debacle, and it...
Aww! Deepika Padukone talks about planning a family with Ranveer Singh, read more
MUMBAI: Actor Deepika Padukone married actor Ranveer Singh in 2018. The couple has often discussed their love story on...
Interesting! Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand, and 'Fighter' Team to Unveil Special Asset on Deepika Padukone's 38th Birthday
MUMBAI: As Deepika Padukone gears up to celebrate her 38th birthday on January 5, the excitement around the upcoming...
Woah! Varun Dhawan to Romance Janhvi Kapoor in 'Dulhania 3' as Alia Bhatt Steps Aside
MUMBAI: In an exclusive, it has been revealed that the much-loved 'Dulhania' franchise, led by Varun Dhawan and Alia...
Wow! From Sriti Jha to Himanshi Parashar, check them out in stylish Indian attire
MUMBAI: Indian Attire is a must have for any occasion especially in India. You can pair it with Numerous accessories...
Wow! Amitabh Bachchan's Inspiring Transformation at 81: Megastar Proves He's Still a Formidable Competitor
MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan, often hailed as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, continues to be an iconic figure in the film...
Recent Stories
Shah
OMG! Check out how Shah Rukh Khan shook the box office in 2023 after the Zero debacle
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shah
OMG! Check out how Shah Rukh Khan shook the box office in 2023 after the Zero debacle
Deepika
Aww! Deepika Padukone talks about planning a family with Ranveer Singh, read more
Hrithik
Interesting! Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand, and 'Fighter' Team to Unveil Special Asset on Deepika Padukone's 38th Birthday
Amitabh
Wow! Amitabh Bachchan's Inspiring Transformation at 81: Megastar Proves He's Still a Formidable Competitor
Nehha
OMG! Bhabhi Ghar Par Hai fame Nehha Pendse's servant arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs. 6 lakhs
Jahnvi
Must read! Jahnvi Kapoor opens up on working for JR NTR’s Devara, read more