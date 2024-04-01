Woah! Varun Dhawan to Romance Janhvi Kapoor in 'Dulhania 3' as Alia Bhatt Steps Aside

MUMBAI: In an exclusive, it has been revealed that the much-loved 'Dulhania' franchise, led by Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, is gearing up for its third installment, titled 'Dulhania 3.' However, there's a significant twist in the tale as Alia Bhatt will not be reprising her role in the franchise this time. Instead, Janhvi Kapoor has been chosen to be Varun Dhawan's new on-screen partner in this romantic comedy.

Nearly a decade after the release of 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and six years after its sequel, 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania,' the third installment of the Dulhania series is set to roll this year. While the reasons for Alia's absence from the franchise are not explicitly mentioned, it is speculated to be due to her busy schedule in 2024. This casting change has turned out to be an opportunity for Janhvi Kapoor, who is stepping into the beloved franchise for the first time.

The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, aims to recapture the essence of the Dulhania series in a fresh and repackaged manner. Unlike the previous parts, 'Dulhania 3' will feature a different plot and characters, providing a unique narrative. The pre-production for the film has already commenced, and the shooting is expected to start in the coming months.

This collaboration will mark the second on-screen pairing of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor after their endearing chemistry in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal' last year. Varun Dhawan, currently busy with Atlee’s Theri remake, is expected to begin shooting for 'Dulhania 3' after finishing the former. Janhvi Kapoor, with two films alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff in her lineup, will schedule her dates accordingly for 'Dulhania 3.'

As the fresh casting brings a new dynamic to the Dulhania series, fans can anticipate a delightful and captivating romantic comedy with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

Credit: Peeping Moon



