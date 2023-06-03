Janhvi Kapoor gets a birthday wish from rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya; latter shares a romantic picture

MUMBAI :Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor who celebrates her birthday today is getting sweet wishes not just from her friends and family but also from her fans. The Dhadak actress who is rumored to be dating Shikhar Pahariya has also received a wish from the latter. 

Also Read-  Oops! Janhvi Kapoor gets massively trolled for her unprofessional behaviour towards a journalist

Shikhar has shared a romantic monochrome photo which seems to be him with Kapoor. The picture is clicked on a moonlit night on the beach. Interestingly, Janhvi has also reshared the picture. Check out the post below;

The rumored couple’s faces are not revealed in the picture, which is most likely from the duo’s Maldives trip. 

Also Read- “She is pulling in her tummy while clicking pictures” - netizens on this recent video of Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi was seen at the airport going for a family trip along with Boney and Khushi Kapoor and Shikhar was there too. Shikhar is former Maharashtra CM Sushikkumar Shinde’s grandson. 

Shikhar and Janhvi were rumored to be dating a few years ago too but parted ways. The duo seem to be back together now and have been spotted at various locations together. 

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Mili. She has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkumar Rao. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-hindustantimes 

