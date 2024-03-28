From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: Ram Charan's Leading Ladies - Who's Next in Line for #RC17?

MUMBAI: As Global Star Ram Charan gears up for his highly anticipated projects in 2024, including the upcoming political thriller 'Game Changer' with Kiara Advani and the much-talked-about 'RC16' alongside Janhvi Kapoor, the spotlight now shifts to his latest venture - #RC17.

With fans eagerly awaiting more details about #RC17, speculation is rife regarding the leading lady who will share the screen with the mega star. Following his fresh pairing with Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the question on everyone's minds is: Who will be the next actress to join forces with Ram Charan in #RC17?

The buzz surrounding #RC17 intensified after Ram Charan's announcement on his mega birthday, confirming his partnership with acclaimed director Sukumar, with whom he previously collaborated on the blockbuster film 'Rangasthalam'.

As Ram Charan's versatile acting prowess continues to captivate audiences worldwide, the anticipation for #RC17 reaches new heights. Will #RC17 feature a Bollywood diva to compliment Ram Charan's charismatic presence, or will it be a south sensation to create a dynamic on-screen pairing?

Ram Charan's string of successful films and his ability to deliver compelling performances have cemented his status as a global star. As fans eagerly await further updates on #RC17, the excitement surrounding the announcement of the leading lady continues to grow.