Janhvi Kapoor spotted with Shikhar Pahariya; netizens say, “Oh Orry ko chod ke dusra boyfriend bana liya” 

Janhvi Kapoor is trolls’ favorite. Netizens look for a single reason to troll her. Recently, the actress was spotted with her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, and she is even getting trolled for that.   
MUMBAI : Janhvi Kapoor has been slowly making a mark in the industry with her movies. But, apart from her films, the actress has always made it to the headlines because of her rumored relationships. There were reports earlier that she was dating her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter, then there was a buzz about her dating Shikhar Pahariya, and in between netizens also speculated that Janhvi is dating Orry.
 
Recently, Janhvi was spotted by the paparazzi and she was accompanied by Shikhar. There were reports that Janhvi and Shikhar had broken up, and now, netizens are wondering whether they are back together as even a few weeks ago, at a party the actress was accompanied by Shikhar.

 

 
 

 

Well, of course, netizens got a chance to troll Janhvi as she is hiding half of her face with her hand. A netizen commented, “Oh Orry ko chod ke dusra boyfriend bana liya.” Another netizen commented, “bahen dar gayi bahen dar gayi.” Check out the comments below…


Who is Shikhar Pahariya?
Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde and his father Sanjay Pahariya is a businessman. When on Koffee With Koffee, Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan stated that once they dated two brothers, netizens had speculated that they were dating Shikhar and his brother Veer.
 
Well, Shikhar has a verified Instagram handle and he is followed by many celebs like Alaya F, Suhana Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and others.
 
Talking about Janhvi’s upcoming movies, the actress will be seen in Bawaal and Mr & Mrs. Mahi. Reportedly, she has also been roped in for NTR 30, but there’s no official announcement about it. 
For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.    
    

 

