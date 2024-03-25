Javed Akhtar gets emotional as he recalls nearly ‘dying of starvation’, ‘there must be crores of people who suffered the way I suffered’

However, his private life and marriages with screenwriter and actor Honey Irani, as well as with actor Shabana Azmi, are very widely known.
As a well-known screenwriter, lyricist, and poet in the Indian film industry, Javed Akhtar has achieved immense success. However, his private life and marriages with screenwriter and actor Honey Irani, as well as with actor Shabana Azmi, are very widely known.

Javed recalled the days of his struggle when he did not even have one small meal in a day and had to go days without food. He said, “I feel very thankful for life, instead of getting sad about it, or feeling victimised or persecuted, I feel very thankful to life.”

He further said, “So often, in the mornings… I live by the sea, I can only see the ocean from my windows. I sit there, and they bring breakfast on a trolley. I feel like maybe I’m a part of some drama, that all this doesn’t belong to me. And I feel so thankful to life. Look! I have so much food, I can eat. I sit at my dining table many times, when I finish eating, I see so much food is still there. And I feel if I could’ve gotten just one dish, that daal, or that sabzi, that night when I was so hungry, how much I would have enjoyed it.”

Remembering his tough past, Javed said, “On one hand, I do remember those tough days, but on the other hand, I feel extremely thankful, because there must be crores and crores of people who suffered the way I suffered, but they were not rewarded or compensated.”

