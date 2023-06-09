Jawan craze: Really! Shah Rukh Khan Fans crowd at 2 A.M outside a cinema hall to purchase film's tickets, watch viral video

MUMBAI: One of the most awaited films of the year is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone. The trailer has grabbed everyone’s attention and the various looks of SRK has taken the excitement level of the film a couple of notches higher. The film’s advance booking collections have already shockingly crossed Rs 20 crores.

The action thriller is all set to hit cinema halls tomorrow and its craze has reached an unprecedented level already. There are reports that the film will break the record of Pathaan and even Baahubali: The conclusion. Meanwhile before the advance booking closes, around 5 lakh tickets would be sold for the movie in the country.

Now, Fans of SRK are leaving no stone unturned to show their dedication and love for the actor. A video has now gone viral where fans are seen lining up at 2 A.M outside a cinema hall to buy tickets. The craze for the film Jawan has reached unbelievable heights and SRK’s fans are making sure that the film will be a blockbuster hit. Check out the video here;

Offline Advance Booking of #Jawan at 2 a.m. in Malegaon, UP.



The response will be Bigger this time than ever. #ShahRukhKhan



pic.twitter.com/WhFkl7hgWl — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) September 5, 2023

The video is said to be from Malegaon in Maharashtra. Cities like Mumbai, Motihari in Bihar, and Kolkata in West Bengal are having Jawan shows of Jawan at 5 A.M. Khan is seen in multiple avatars and it is unclear if the star is playing a hero or a villain or both.

Jawan is directed by Atlee who is one of the biggest filmmakers in the Tamil film industry. This will mark his Hindi directorial debut, so there are a lot of expectations from the film. So, let’s wait and watch how it turns out to be.

