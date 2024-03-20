Jawan: Fan Fiction! Here are some ways the makers could bring the sequel of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer

MUMBAI: Jawan, the SRK movie directed by Atlee and featuring Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Nayanthara, Priya Mani and many more. Shah Rukh Khan ruled the screens with the biggest collection 2023. The movie had intense and fast pacing action and along with that, the movie also tells us some heartbreaking stories.

However, by the end of the movie, all you want to watch is Jawan once again as Shah Rukh Khan stole the show while Vijay Sethupathy played the villain. As the movie is still being enjoyed, now there are fans who are really excited by the news that there is a high possibility of Jawan 2 coming up as it was once revealed how the director Atlee had confirmed that there can be Jawan 2.

Now while there are no updates about Jawan 2, we are here with some of SRK fans who have an interesting way to present how there can be a sequel to the movie. Check out what the netizens have to say.

Bala Thakur – Yes! I spent so much time and money to book the tickets for this movie, I won’ mind spending so much money one again. I mean it’s Jawan. In fact, I would love to see Mr D coming into action and revealing himself as the main villain as Vijay Sethupati ’s character is done. It will be interesting to see how he will stand in front of Shah Rukh Khan.

Reema Pathak – Atlee once said in an interview that he purposely keeps open endings in his movies. Now I just want to mention that while the stories of 2 girls from SRK’s gang was revealed to the audience, there are 4 more girls including Priya Mani. I cannot wait to see the stories of those girls.

Narendra Yadav – Vikram Rathore’s entry was one of the best entries but I want to know what happened with Vikram Rathore while he was in the village. May be it’ll all be shown in Jawan 2. I mean the makers should take care of the audience and give them what they deserve.

Mohammad Farhan – Did anyone notice that Vikram Rathore actually had 2 sons and in the movie we could only see what the first son could do to serve the people. However, I think the makers are now preparing themselves for Shah Rukh Khan’s next role in Jawan 2 as the other son who was not shown in the first part.

Reyansh Malik – I loved Jawan so much. I wish I could go back to theatres and re-watch it. I am also a little excited with the news saying that there might be Jawan 2. Not sure but it would be fun to see if the director or the story writer would add new terrorists or introduce the mentor of Vikram Rathore and tell his story.

Prerna Parekh – I think Atlee really teased us with the scene where in the end Sanjay Dutt makes an appearance to give a new mission. I wonder what that new mission could be. Can it be a new terrorist? Can it be Mr. D’s arrival, can it a whole new story of how Vikram Rathore goes to expose the politicians and their Swiss bank accounts? I mean just imagine if that were to happen.

Well, these are just fan theories but who knows what might come true.

