Jawan review! A massy entertainer with a never seen before avatar of Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Movie Jawan has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, the movie which is directed by South director Atlee has superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role along with the beautiful cast of Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra and Deepika Padukone in a special cameo.

It is indeed one of the big releases of the year and the second release of the actor Shah Rukh Khan after the blockbuster Pathaan. Today, finally the movie has hit the big screens and here is the complete review of the movie.

The story begins with the central character which is played by the superstar Shahrukh Khan and his character has a certain mission to be completed. What is this mission and how is this mission connected to his past, is something that is shown in the movie.

The direction given by Atlee is brilliant, every frame looks lavish and the camera work of the movie is amazing, also the locations covered in the movie are breathtaking and the actions are top notch. On the other hand, the screenplay of the movie is very fast and there is no single dull moment.

Talking about the performances, it is an out and out Shah Rukh Khan film. The actor has carried the entire movie on his shoulders and there is a big twist that will keep you hooked and booked till the very end. Special mention to every look which is maintained by the actor Shah Rukh Khan and indeed you will see the actor in never seen before avatars. Also we can call it one of the best performances of the superstar. On the other hand, actress Nayanthara is very promising for the Hindi audiences; she has some major action sequences. The villain of the movie Vijay Sethupathi has a very interesting character and the actor has once again proved his versatility with his craft. Deepika Padukone is looking supremely beautiful in a special appearance. On the other hand, Eijaz Khan, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover share a decent amount of screen space but they could have been used more. Talking about the action, ladies with the actor Shah Rukh Khan; Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan and Girija Oak were amazing on their part.

Definitely the positive point of the movie has to be the superstar Shah Rukh Khan. This movie is a complete treat for all the fans of the superstar and as we have mentioned earlier it is a never seen before side of the actor. The action sequences are the USP of the movie, especially the bike chase and the hand to hand combats done by the superstar are a treat to watch. As we know, Atlee is a mass director and there are many dialogues and scenes in the movie which will definitely make you clap and whistle. Also there are many hidden messages which are shown in the movie which are very important for today's society which you will relate to. Also the BGM and the music especially the Jawan title track is very catchy and it definitely enhances your movie viewing experience whenever that particular BGM comes. There are a few surprises along with the twist and turns which will definitely make your jaws drop.

Also read – (Wow! Let us introduce you to the cast of upcoming film Jawan, along with their real-life families )

Apart from the positive points of the movie, there are a few negative points too. The songs are not catchy enough when you are in the flow of the movie and they look a little forced. On the other hand while you are watching the movie there are a few scenes and concepts which will remind you of many other Bollywood movies. All the fans of Eijaz Khan, Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra will not be able to see much of them in the movie.

Well having said all these points, no doubt movie Jawan is an out and out massy entertainer which is presenting superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a never seen before avatar and it is the perfect treat for all the SRK fans.

Team Tellychakkar goes with 3.5/5 rating for Jawan.

What are your views on the movie, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! “It was Raj Kundra who was pushing me to do this movie” - Shilpa Shetty on her movie Sukhee)