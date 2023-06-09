Exclusive! “It was Raj Kundra who was pushing me to do this movie” Shilpa Shetty on her movie Sukhee

During the media interaction and press conference of the trailer launch of movie Sukhee actress Shilpa Shetty spoke in detail about her movie and also on her husband Raj Kundra’s point of view for the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 09/06/2023 - 19:50
movie_image: 
Shilpa Shetty

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Shilpa Shetty titled Sukhee has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time ever since the movie was in the making. The movie which is directed by Sonal Joshi has some great talents like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Amit Sadh, Chaitannya Choudhry, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral.

Trailer of the movie is out and it was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the entire cast, along with the director and the producers of the movie.

During the media direction actress Shilpa Shetty says that she can relate to this character Sukhee very much and in her career span of 30 years, she has done many different characters but with due respect to every character, this character Sukhee is very close to her heart. She is very happy to be in such a heartfelt movie which speaks about life and friendship.

Also read –Trolled! “She is another Jaya Bachchan in the making” Netizens troll actress Kajol for her new video

Shilpa Shetty also says that when the script came to her she was initially not doing the movie because she was not in a state of mind, but Raj Kundra had gone through the entire script and he just loved it. It was Raj Kundra who convinced the actress to do this movie.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch Shilpa Shetty in her projects and we look forward to see what she has to offer in this movie titled Sukhee.

The movie is all set to hit the big screens on 22nd September.

What are your views on the trailer of the movie and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –Thank You For Coming trailer out! It's time women shouldn't forgo orgasms

 

 

 

 

Sukhee Shilpa Shetty Kundra Amit Sadh CHAITANNYA CHOUDHRY Kusha Kapila DILNAZ IRANI Pavleen Gujral Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 09/06/2023 - 19:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Let us introduce you to the cast of upcoming film Jawan, along with their real-life families
MUMBAI: New movie Jawan, directed by Atlee, is an action thriller and it is all set to hit the big screen on September...
Exclusive! “It was Raj Kundra who was pushing me to do this movie” Shilpa Shetty on her movie Sukhee
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Shilpa Shetty titled Sukhee has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time ever...
Exclusive! “I never manifested to be an actor, but it has been a great journey” Kusha Kapila
MUMBAI: From making videos on social media to winning hearts with her acting projects, actress Kusha Kapila has been...
Exclusive! “Everything just falls into place with this team, and I don’t think just onscreen, offscreen as well”, Vaishnavi Macdonald aka Parminder talks about the show completing 500 episodes, her association with Balaji, and more!
MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot...
Woah! Box office collection of Gadar 2 slows down with massive advance bookings for Jawan
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol’s blockbuster film Gadar 2 showed signs of slowing down at the Indian box office on Tuesday. The...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Savi hugs Ishaan, Isha feels happy
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Jawan
Wow! Let us introduce you to the cast of upcoming film Jawan, along with their real-life families
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jawan
Wow! Let us introduce you to the cast of upcoming film Jawan, along with their real-life families
Kusha Kapila
Exclusive! “I never manifested to be an actor, but it has been a great journey” Kusha Kapila
Gadar
Woah! Box office collection of Gadar 2 slows down with massive advance bookings for Jawan
Katrina
Shocking! Katrina Kaif’s latest post speculate rumours of cosmetic surgery
Thank You For Coming
Thank You For Coming trailer out! It's time women shouldn't forgo orgasms
Vidya
Wow! “The Dirty Picture is a role that changed not just my life but the narrative of the Hindi film heroine” Vidya Balan opens up on her bold role