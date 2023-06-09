Exclusive! “It was Raj Kundra who was pushing me to do this movie” Shilpa Shetty on her movie Sukhee

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Shilpa Shetty titled Sukhee has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time ever since the movie was in the making. The movie which is directed by Sonal Joshi has some great talents like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Amit Sadh, Chaitannya Choudhry, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral.

Trailer of the movie is out and it was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the entire cast, along with the director and the producers of the movie.

During the media direction actress Shilpa Shetty says that she can relate to this character Sukhee very much and in her career span of 30 years, she has done many different characters but with due respect to every character, this character Sukhee is very close to her heart. She is very happy to be in such a heartfelt movie which speaks about life and friendship.

Also read –Trolled! “She is another Jaya Bachchan in the making” Netizens troll actress Kajol for her new video

Shilpa Shetty also says that when the script came to her she was initially not doing the movie because she was not in a state of mind, but Raj Kundra had gone through the entire script and he just loved it. It was Raj Kundra who convinced the actress to do this movie.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch Shilpa Shetty in her projects and we look forward to see what she has to offer in this movie titled Sukhee.

The movie is all set to hit the big screens on 22nd September.

What are your views on the trailer of the movie and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –Thank You For Coming trailer out! It's time women shouldn't forgo orgasms