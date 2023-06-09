Thank You For Coming trailer out! It's time women shouldn't forgo orgasms

MUMBAI: Thank You For Coming" appears to be a highly-anticipated and groundbreaking film addressing themes related to friendship.

The movie's approach to openly discussing female orgasms is a significant step in breaking down societal taboos and encouraging more open conversations about women's desires and experiences.

The star-studded lineup includes Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Anil Kapoor, Sushant Divgikar, and Karan Kundra.

The concept of a chick flick centered around a group of friends in their 30s is refreshing, as it offers a relatable perspective on the challenges and experiences of women in that age group.

The film focuses on Kanika Kapoor's (Bhumi Pednekar) quest for love and pleasure, and the unwavering support of friends highlights the importance of strong and supportive friendships in one's life.

"Thank You For Coming" seems poised to be a thought-provoking and entertaining cinematic experience that explores love, friendship, and the complexities of human desires with a comic twist. By addressing a topic that has often been shrouded in secrecy and stigma, the film has the potential to contribute to a more open and informed dialogue about women's sexuality in India.

The movie is set to be released on October 6, 2023 and has generated a lot of buzz. It will be interesting to see how it does and how it adds to the ongoing discussion about women's experiences and desires in Indian society. The trailer strikes a chord with audiences.

