Jaya Bachchan calls Amitabh Bachchan her best friend, read on

Jaya Bachchan, Shweta and Navya Nanda spoke about friendships on the finale episode of season 2 of the vodcast, What The Hell Navya. The veteran actor revealed who her friends were both in and outside the industry, with Amitabh Bachchan topping the list.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/09/2024 - 20:00
movie_image: 
Jaya

MUMBAI: Jaya Bachchan, Shweta and Navya Nanda spoke about friendships on the finale episode of season 2 of the vodcast, What The Hell Navya. The veteran actor revealed who her friends were both in and outside the industry, with Amitabh Bachchan topping the list.

Also read - Impressive! When Shweta Bachchan’s quick reaction to Jaya Bachchan's response to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post-wedding burden; Says ‘Don’t do that mom…’

 

When asked who her best friend was, Jaya revealed that it was Amitabh. “My husband is my best friend, I don’t hide anything from him. I believe every relationship should be based on honesty. You shouldn’t be afraid to put forth your opinion, even if they differ from your friend’s. I also consider Navya one of my friends, even if she can’t share everything with me,” she said.

However, Jaya revealed that because not everything can sometimes be shared with family, she also had a support system outside of that. “I have friends made in college who aren’t from the film industry. They’re my support system,” she said.

Navya then pointed out that she and Agastya would find it funny to see her talk to her friends, who often pull her leg, something no one in the family can do. “It’s nice to have friends who keep you grounded,” said Jaya, adding, “I also like making friends with ADs on sets, just to pull their leg.”

In the same conversation, Shweta opined that Gen Z wasn’t loyal when it came to friendships. She said, “You make friends faster and lose them too, you don’t want to accommodate. I also don’t understand the concept of parents being friends, parents are parents. There need to be boundaries.”

Also read - Jaya Bachchan NOT BOTHERED by the memes made about her; Says ‘They are bitter people’

Navya however had a different take on why there was a different need for friends at varying points of life. “When I was in school, I just wanted to be friends with the cool kids, it’s different now,” she shared, adding, “Now I want to be friends with those who have the same ambition as me. I used to want to be friends with anyone. Now, I want friends who push me.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 
 

Jaya Bachchan Shweta Bachchan Navya Naveli Nanda Amitabh Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
2
Love
6
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/09/2024 - 20:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kriti Sanon hopes that people invest on women led films, read more
MUMBAI: Actor Kriti Sanon hopes the success of her latest release, Crew paves the way for more big-budget titles with...
Kapil Sharma teases Parineeti Chopra about Raghav Chadha, here's how she reacts
MUMBAI: The lead actors of Amar Singh Chamkila- Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, along with director Imtiaz Ali,...
Priyanka Banerjee describes her first international project 'challenging and rewarding'
MUMBAI: After getting noticed for her film Devi, filmmaker Priyanka Banerjee is starting a new chapter in her career by...
Abhinandan Jindal: Maturity comes from facing tough times
MUMBAI: When the going gets tough, the tough gets going. This is very true for actor Abhinandan Jindal’s journey in...
Anupama Solanki: If your health goes, everything goes with it
MUMBAI: Actress Anupama Solanki who is part of the show Kuch Reet Jagat ki Aisi Hai, says that health is very important...
Andrea Agassi was my favorite and I was in love with Steffi Graff: Romiit Raaj
MUMBAI: Romiit Raaj, who was last seen in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, has picked up playing tennis as a hobby. Talking...
Recent Stories
Kriti
Kriti Sanon hopes that people invest on women led films, read more
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Kriti
Kriti Sanon hopes that people invest on women led films, read more
Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen opens up about maintaining friendships with exes; Says ‘I am blessed to have…’
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna takes a subtle jab at the people for calling the film Animal 'Misogynistic'; Says ‘Nobody can do anything about it…’
Pooja
Pooja Bhatt answers to people who ask her to get married, read on
Rashmika
Rashmika Mandanna reveals what she likes the most about Vijay Deverakonda
Srikanth
Trailer Launch Event of "Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne" Leaves Audiences Feeling Inspired!